 

VGP NV VGP and Allianz Joint Ventures Complete a €424 Million Logistics Portfolio Purchase

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated Information 


Antwerp, Belgium / Munich, Germany, 16 November 2020 (6.00 p.m. CET)

VGP NV ('VGP') and Allianz Real Estate, acting on behalf of several Allianz Group companies, today announced two successful closings between VGP and two of their 50:50 joint ventures, VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2. The two transactions combined comprised of 19 logistic buildings, including 9 buildings in 5 new VGP parks and another 10 newly completed logistic buildings which were developed in parks which were already transferred to one of the joint ventures in a prior closing.

The 19 buildings are located in Germany (6), Spain (4), the Czech Republic (3), Netherlands (2), Italy (2), Romania (1) and Slovakia (1).

The transaction with VGP European Logistics was the 7th closing between VGP and this joint venture and amounts to a value of €166 million with gross proceeds of €127 million.  The closing with VGP European Logistics 2 was the 2nd closing between VGP and this joint venture and amounts to a value of €258 million1 with gross proceeds of €191 million.  The two closings combined represent a value of € 424 million1 and generated gross proceeds of €318 million.

The proceeds will be applied by VGP towards the further expansion of the development pipeline i.e. acquisition of new development land and financing of existing projects under construction and new projects which will be started-up shortly.

Following these transactions, the Joint Ventures’2 property portfolio consist of 111 completed buildings (of which 91 buildings held by VGP European Logistics, 18 buildings held by VGP European Logistics 2 and two buildings held by VGP Park München) representing 2,176,000 m² of lettable area, with a 99.4% occupancy rate.

For Allianz Real Estate, this transaction adds to its €8.8 billion3 global logistics AuM, an asset class in which the firm has materially increased its exposure over the last few years with a focus on grade A logistics portfolios in prime locations.

The increase in the Joint Ventures’ portfolio should have a further positive impact on the fee income generated by the asset-, property-, and development management services rendered by VGP to the Joint Ventures.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters
VGP – Investor Relations 		Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
Petra Vanclova
