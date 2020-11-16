 

NGM to Host Virtual R&D Day on December 9, 2020

– Event to showcase NGM’s multi-therapeutic area pipeline, including its oncology portfolio and Geographic Atrophy and NASH programs  

Planned presentations from NGM management, NGM scientists and leading industry physicians

– Fireside chat with executives from Merck Research Laboratories

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced it will host a virtual R&D Day on December 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm ET.

The R&D Day will highlight NGM’s productive, 100+ researcher-led discovery engine and feature NGM’s pipeline of drug candidates in liver and metabolic diseases (aldafermin and MK-3655), retinal disease (NGM621) and cancer (NGM120 and NGM707). NGM also plans to unveil an additional oncology candidate at the event.

Members of NGM’s management and senior NGM scientists will present the company’s pipeline of programs and the unmet patient needs each aims to address. Guest speakers will include:

  • Daniel Von Hoff, M.D., F.A.C.P., Distinguished Professor, The Translational Genomics Research Institute
  • Arun Sanyal, M.D., Professor, Internal Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Robert Schreiber, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine
  • Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Research at Retina Consultants Houston

As part of the event, NGM will host a fireside chat with Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., President, Merck Research Laboratories, and Dean Y. Li, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Discovery Sciences and Translational Medicine, Merck Research Laboratories, to discuss the collaboration between NGM and Merck. The two companies have an ongoing broad, multi-year strategic collaboration to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapies across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

A live webcast of the event will be available at ir.ngmbio.com under ‘Events & Presentations’. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the NGM website for one year following the presentation.

To register for the NGM R&D Day, please sign up here.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and cancer. We leverage our biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable us to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. At NGM, we aspire to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Alex Schwartz
ir@ngmbio.com 		Media Contact:
Liz Melone
media@ngmbio.com

