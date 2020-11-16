 

Interpublic Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

Only U.S.-Based Advertising Holding Company Recognized on the List

New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that the company has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices. 

The DJSI North America tracks the performance of leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. The ranking provides stakeholders, including investors, insight into corporate sustainability practices considered critical for generating long-term societal and shareholder value. This index recognizes the top 20% sustainability performers among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies. IPG is the only U.S.-based advertising holding company named to this prestigious list.

“IPG’s focus on sustainability and purpose has never been more important,” noted Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO, Interpublic Group. “The role of business in society is evolving and we understand that our ESG goals are critical to our success as a company and corporate citizen.  We are very proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America,” he continued.

IPG has made its ESG efforts a priority for many years, with a focus on measuring and reducing its carbon footprint, ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion at all of its offices, and being the first U.S.-based advertising holding company to join the U.N. Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. 

“We congratulate IPG for being included in the DJSI North America. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in its industry,” commented Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global. “With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets IPG apart and rewards its continued commitment to people and planet," he continued.

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

