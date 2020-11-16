16/11/2020



Compleo Charging Solutions AG



Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option - Post-Stabilisation Notice pursuant to Articles 6(3) and 8(f) of Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016



Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 8 October 2020 and the mid-stabilisation period announcements dated 29 October 2020 and 6 November 2020, Compleo Charging Solutions AG (contact: Peter Gabriel; +49 231 534923874) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below partially exercised the Greenshoe Option on 16 November 2020 and that the stabilisation period thereby ended. The Greenshoe Option granted to the Stabilisation Manager to acquire up to 216,000 no-par value shares at the offer price was exercised in the amount of 147,048 no-par value shares. During the stabilisation period, the Stabilisation Manager has performed the following stabilisation measures: