 

DGAP-News Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option - Post-Stabilisation Notice

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option - Post-Stabilisation Notice

16.11.2020 / 18:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option - Post-Stabilisation Notice pursuant to Articles 6(3) and 8(f) of Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016

16/11/2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option - Post-Stabilisation Notice pursuant to Articles 6(3) and 8(f) of Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 8 October 2020 and the mid-stabilisation period announcements dated 29 October 2020 and 6 November 2020, Compleo Charging Solutions AG (contact: Peter Gabriel; +49 231 534923874) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below partially exercised the Greenshoe Option on 16 November 2020 and that the stabilisation period thereby ended. The Greenshoe Option granted to the Stabilisation Manager to acquire up to 216,000 no-par value shares at the offer price was exercised in the amount of 147,048 no-par value shares. During the stabilisation period, the Stabilisation Manager has performed the following stabilisation measures:
Securities  
Issuer: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Guarantor (if any): Not applicable
Aggregate nominal amount: 1,440,000
Description: No-par value shares
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option - Post-Stabilisation Notice

16.11.2020 / 18:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option - Post-Stabilisation Notice pursuant to Articles 6(3) and 8(f) of Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016

ZeitTitel
18:23 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option - Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung (deutsch)
18:23 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option - Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung
10.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Compleo Charging gefragt - Deutlich über Ausgabepreis
06.11.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen (deutsch)
06.11.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures
06.11.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen (deutsch)
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures
28.10.20
Compleo expandiert in den Schweizer Markt - neue Partnerschaft

ZeitTitel
10:04 Uhr
Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?