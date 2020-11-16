 

Klövern publishes a prospectus regarding its fully covered preferential rights issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020   

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE ANNOUNCED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR RULES OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS TO BE PREPARED OR REGISTERED OR REQUIRE ANY OTHER ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN, IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER SWEDISH LAW. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT AN ANNOUNCEMENT THAT A PROSPECTUS HAS BEEN APPROVED AND PUBLISHED IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 14 JUNE 2017 ON THE PROSPECTUS TO BE PUBLISHED WHEN SECURITIES ARE OFFERED TO THE PUBLIC OR ADMITTED TO TRADING ON A REGULATED MARKET AND REPEALING DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

 

Publication of prospectus
Klövern AB (publ) (”Klövern” or the ”Company”) announced on 13 November 2020 that the extraordinary general meeting has approved the board of director’s resolution dated 6 October 2020 regarding a fully covered rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion with preferential rights for existing holders of ordinary shares (the “Preferential Rights Issue”). On 10 November 2020, the Company announced the terms of the Preferential Rights Issue. The Prospectus regarding the Preferential Rights Issue has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the “SFSA”). The prospectus, an English translation of the prospectus as well as a Danish translation of the Summary section of the prospectus, are available on the Company’s website, www.klovern.se, as well as on Swedbank´s website, www.swedbank.se. The Swedish prospectus will also be available on the SFSA´s website, www.fi.se, as well as at the Company’s office with the address Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm.

An application form can be obtained from Swedbank (www.swedbank.se/prospekt) or Klövern (www.klovern.se/en/about-klovern/investor-relations/prospectuses-share-issues/) as from the first day of the subscription period (19 November 2020).

Financial and legal advisors
Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige, Swedbank AB (publ) and Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial are acting as Joint Global Coordinators. Walthon Advokater AB is legal advisor to the Company and Linklaters Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to the Joint Global Coordinators in connection with the Preferential Rights Issue.

