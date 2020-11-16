Press Release Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program
PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 16 November 2020
Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)
In accordance with the General Meeting dated 19 May 2020 authorizing an ordinary share buyback program, Société Générale has bought its own shares in order to cover and honor free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees.
Issuer name: Société Générale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809
Period: From 9 to 13 November 2020
Purchases performed by Société Générale during the period
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer code (LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|09/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|150 000
|14,4623
|XPAR
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|10/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|150 000
|16,0205
|XPAR
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|11/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|150 000
|15,6939
|XPAR
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|12/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|200 000
|15,1490
|XPAR
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|13/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|107 850
|15,5375
|XPAR
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|13/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|260
|15,5789
|CHIX
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|13/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|2 812
|15,5047
|TRQX
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|13/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|3 951
|15,4025
|BATE
Detailed presentation by transaction
0 Kommentare