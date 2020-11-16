Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

In accordance with the General Meeting dated 19 May 2020 authorizing an ordinary share buyback program, Société Générale has bought its own shares in order to cover and honor free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees.

Issuer name: Société Générale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 9 to 13 November 2020

Purchases performed by Société Générale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 09/11/2020 FR0000130809 150 000 14,4623 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10/11/2020 FR0000130809 150 000 16,0205 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11/11/2020 FR0000130809 150 000 15,6939 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/11/2020 FR0000130809 200 000 15,1490 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/11/2020 FR0000130809 107 850 15,5375 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/11/2020 FR0000130809 260 15,5789 CHIX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/11/2020 FR0000130809 2 812 15,5047 TRQX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/11/2020 FR0000130809 3 951 15,4025 BATE

Detailed presentation by transaction