 

RAPALA VMC CORP. ISSUES POSITIVE PROFIT WARNING AND REINSTATES GUIDANCE EXPECTS NET SALES TO DECREASE FROM 2019, REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT TO DECREASE OR STAY AT SAME LEVELS AS IN 2019 AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT TO INCREASE FROM 2019

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 18:15  |  57   |   |   

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
November 16, 2020 at 7:15 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORP. ISSUES POSITIVE PROFIT WARNING AND REINSTATES GUIDANCE: EXPECTS NET SALES TO DECREASE FROM 2019, REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT TO DECREASE OR STAY AT SAME LEVELS AS IN 2019 AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT TO INCREASE FROM 2019

On March 26, Rapala VMC Corporation withdrew its guidance on the outlook for 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rapala VMC Corporation now reinstates its guidance on the outlook for 2020 and expects net sales to decrease from 2019, reported operating profit to decrease or stay at same levels as in 2019 and comparable operating profit to increase from 2019.

Items affecting comparability were 4.4 MEUR in the full-year of 2019 and are expected to be in the region of 10 MEUR in 2020 mainly driven by ramp-down of Asian lure manufacturing operations as well as by the ongoing restructuring program published in October 2019.

The consumer demand of group products has continued at good level. Uncertainties remain for the rest of the year and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose some risks for the full-year performance. The pandemic can impact the operating environment of the company in various ways, including lockdowns, store closures, social distancing and an overall change in consumer confidence. Example of risk quantification until the end of the year: Total warehouse closures and full lockdowns in Central Europe and North America would generate up to 4 MEUR negative impact on full-year operating profit.

A more detailed review of possible risks and uncertainties, particularly relating to the pandemic, can be found on the company’s website www.rapalavmc.com and in the Risks and business uncertainties -section of the half-year financial report released on July 16, 2020.

Outlook for 2020:
In 2020, Rapala VMC Corporation expects net sales to decrease from 2019, reported operating profit to decrease or stay at same levels as in 2019 and comparable operating profit to increase from 2019.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Nicolas Warchalowski
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Olli Aho, Investor relations, +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen as well as 13 Fishing outside of the USA. Group, with net sales of EUR 275 million in 2019, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.


 

Attachment


Rapala VMC Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RAPALA VMC CORP. ISSUES POSITIVE PROFIT WARNING AND REINSTATES GUIDANCE EXPECTS NET SALES TO DECREASE FROM 2019, REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT TO DECREASE OR STAY AT SAME LEVELS AS IN 2019 AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT TO INCREASE FROM 2019 Rapala VMC Corporation Stock Exchange ReleaseNovember 16, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. RAPALA VMC CORP. ISSUES POSITIVE PROFIT WARNING AND REINSTATES GUIDANCE: EXPECTS NET SALES TO DECREASE FROM 2019, REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT TO DECREASE OR STAY AT SAME …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION APPOINTS ENRICO RAVENNI AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF DISTRIBUTION IN APAC COUNTRIES AND GLOBAL RODS, REELS AND LINES PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & INNOVATION AS WELL AS MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE