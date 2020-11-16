 

DGAP-News Abivax Receives 'Best Technology Award' at the European Mediscience Awards 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 18:30  |  86   |   |   

DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Abivax Receives 'Best Technology Award' at the European Mediscience Awards 2020

16.11.2020 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Abivax Receives "Best Technology Award" at the European Mediscience Awards 2020

  • Recognizes innovative and unique mechanism of action of ABX464, with its antiviral, anti-inflammatory and tissue repair characteristics
  • In Phase 2b trial in ulcerative colitis, Phase 2a in rheumatoid arthritis, Phase 2b/3 in high-risk Covid-19 patients; pivotal Phase 2b/3 study in Crohn's disease is planned
  • Has potential to address broad range of chronic inflammatory diseases

PARIS, November 16, 2020 - xx:00 a.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, announced today that it received the "Best Technology Award" at the European Mediscience Awards 2020. The Award recognizes solutions which are highly innovative, well-funded, and capable of significant commercial success and, out of the four shortlisted companies, Abivax's technology was selected as the most deserving by this year's Mediscience Voting Panel.

Abivax received the award for ABX464, an innovative drug candidate with a novel, unique mechanism of action derived from the Company's chemical library of over 2,200 small molecules. With its antiviral and anti-inflammatory effect as well as tissue repair properties that have been demonstrated in several pre-clinical as well as clinical studies, ABX464 has the potential to treat several severe, acute and chronic inflammatory diseases. ABX464's clinical late-stage development programs currently focus on chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, particularly ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. ABX464 is also being tested in rheumatoid arthritis and, more recently, in Covid-19 to evaluate its potential to prevent hyper-inflammation and to inhibit the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in high-risk patients. The Company is constantly exploring further indications where ABX464 might be beneficial for patients.

Seite 1 von 4
Abivax Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Abivax - Durchbruch bei HIV?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Abivax Receives 'Best Technology Award' at the European Mediscience Awards 2020 DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Abivax Receives 'Best Technology Award' at the European Mediscience Awards 2020 16.11.2020 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Abivax Receives "Best …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG: 9 Monatszahlen / Wachstum trotz Corona / +100% beim Umsatz / + 42% bei Kunden / + ...
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Starkes Wachstum im Q3 2020 - Umsatz auf Neunmonatssicht 2020 bei 40,6 Mio. EUR und ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE setzt im dritten Quartal 2020 ihren Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-News: GESCO bekräftigt nach Neunmonatszeitraum den Ausblick
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: Nachhaltiges Umsatzwachstum trotz Corona-Krise
DGAP-News: Wipro, SNP SE enter into a strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise transformation for ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet (deutsch)
18:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
02.11.20
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Webcast und Telefonkonferenz zur kürzlich zum Aktuellen Börsenkurs abgeschlossenen, überzeichneten Kapitalerhöhung über EUR 28 Mio. an (deutsch)
02.11.20
DGAP-News: Abivax announces webcast and teleconference following recent oversubscribed capital increase of  EUR 28m at market price
02.11.20
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Webcast und Telefonkonferenz zur kürzlich zum Aktuellen Börsenkurs abgeschlossenen, überzeichneten Kapitalerhöhung über EUR 28 Mio. an
29.10.20
Abivax nimmt 28 Millionen Euro unter anderem für COVID-19 Medikament ein
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Abivax gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss seiner überzeichneten Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von EUR 28 Mio. bekannt (deutsch)
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Abivax gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss seiner überzeichneten Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von EUR 28 Mio. bekannt
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Abivax announces the success of its oversubscribed capital increase of EUR 28m at market price

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:39 Uhr
128
Abivax - Durchbruch bei HIV?