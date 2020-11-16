Abivax Receives 'Best Technology Award' at the European Mediscience Awards 2020

Recognizes innovative and unique mechanism of action of ABX464, with its antiviral, anti-inflammatory and tissue repair characteristics

PARIS, November 16, 2020 - xx:00 a.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, announced today that it received the "Best Technology Award" at the European Mediscience Awards 2020. The Award recognizes solutions which are highly innovative, well-funded, and capable of significant commercial success and, out of the four shortlisted companies , Abivax's technology was selected as the most deserving by this year's Mediscience Voting Panel.

Abivax received the award for ABX464, an innovative drug candidate with a novel, unique mechanism of action derived from the Company's chemical library of over 2,200 small molecules. With its antiviral and anti-inflammatory effect as well as tissue repair properties that have been demonstrated in several pre-clinical as well as clinical studies, ABX464 has the potential to treat several severe, acute and chronic inflammatory diseases. ABX464's clinical late-stage development programs currently focus on chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, particularly ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. ABX464 is also being tested in rheumatoid arthritis and, more recently, in Covid-19 to evaluate its potential to prevent hyper-inflammation and to inhibit the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in high-risk patients. The Company is constantly exploring further indications where ABX464 might be beneficial for patients.