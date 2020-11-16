Flow Announces a US$3,000,000 Investment in the Pyure Company Providing Air and Surface Sanitation Solutions

PYURE designs and manufactures commercial air purifiers that provide dynamic protection against a range of pathogens and improve indoor air quality by eliminating volatile organic compounds and odors. PYURE technology mimics the way sunlight sanitizes the outside environment by safely generating hydroxyls and diffusing organic oxidants indoors. The company’s flagship product is FDA registered as a class II medical device and PYURE is completing testing on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes CoVID-19.

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital”, “Flow”, or the "Company") announces that it has closed a US$3,000,000 (CA$3,900,000) investment in The PYURE Company Inc. (“PYURE”).

“We are excited to be partnering with Flow Capital. Flow’s flexible and minimally dilutive growth capital is a perfect fit to help us scale our business and capitalize on growth opportunities,” said JF Huc, acting CEO of PYURE.

PYURE offers portable devices, in-duct units and HVAC integrated solutions that can scale to meet the needs of any user, from individual offices and classrooms to entire buildings. PYURE solutions are used by multinational technology companies, public school boards and companies in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.pyureco.com.

“The PYURE leadership team has combined proven technology and over 15 years of manufacturing expertise to deliver solutions to one of the most pressing challenges of the ongoing pandemic – safe and effective pathogen protection in indoor environments. We’re excited to partner with the company in its mission,” commented Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

About the PYURE Company Inc.

PYURE is a private U.S. company that manufactures and markets commercial air purifiers. PYURE products safely sanitize indoor air and surfaces, delivering dynamic pathogen protection and improved air quality. PYURE’s proprietary technology mimics the way sunlight sanitizes the outdoor environment by safely generating and diffusing hydroxyls and organic oxidants indoors. PYURE markets a range of products, including portable devices to treat up to a few thousand square feet, and HVAC integrated solutions that can treat hundreds of thousands of square feet. PYURE is located in Boynton Beach, Florida. For more information, visit www.pyureco.com