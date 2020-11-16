 

Atos Free float evolution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 18:44  |  52   |   |   

Free float evolution

Atos updates its level of free float following the expiration on September 30, 2020 of the lock-up commitment pursuant to the Lock-up Agreement between Atos SE and Siemens Pension-Trust e.V. (SPT). SPT acting independently taking into account its status and not being legally controlled by Siemens AG, the 12,483,153 Atos shares owned by SPT, which represent 11.35% of Atos’ share capital and voting rights, are included in the free float, as follows:

As of October 1, 2020 Shares   % of share capital % of exercisable voting rights
Employees 2,534,738   2.3% 2.3%
Board of Directors 85,941   0.1% 0.1%
Treasury stock 57,015   0.1% -
Free float 107,315,472   97.6%  97.6%
Total 109,993,166   100% 100%

Contacts

Investor Relations:               Gilles Arditti                 +33 1 73 26 00 66
                                                                                    gilles.arditti@atos.net

Media:                                    Sylvie Raybaud            +33 6 95 91 96 71
                                                                                   sylvie.raybaud@atos.net

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (SocietasEuropaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Attachment


Atos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos Free float evolution Free float evolution Atos updates its level of free float following the expiration on September 30, 2020 of the lock-up commitment pursuant to the Lock-up Agreement between Atos SE and Siemens Pension-Trust e.V. (SPT). SPT acting independently …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
Atos empowers clients to modernize apps & processes as part of its Atos OneCloud strategy
08:30 Uhr
TIM and Atos launch a strategic partnership for the development of the Cloud
08:30 Uhr
Atos announces extended collaboration with Amazon Web Services as Atos OneCloud partner
08:01 Uhr
Atos launches Atos OneCloud
12.11.20
GENCI and the CEA pave the way to Exascale with Atos and Fujitsu’s A64FX processor
04.11.20
Atos joins forces with start-up Pasqal to accelerate High Performance Computing using quantum neutral atom technology
28.10.20
Statement from Atos
27.10.20
Atos’ Ordinary General Meeting
26.10.20
Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
22.10.20
Atos acquires U.S. Salesforce Gold Partner Eagle Creek