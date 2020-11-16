Free float evolution

Atos updates its level of free float following the expiration on September 30, 2020 of the lock-up commitment pursuant to the Lock-up Agreement between Atos SE and Siemens Pension-Trust e.V. (SPT). SPT acting independently taking into account its status and not being legally controlled by Siemens AG, the 12,483,153 Atos shares owned by SPT, which represent 11.35% of Atos’ share capital and voting rights, are included in the free float, as follows:

As of October 1, 2020 Shares % of share capital % of exercisable voting rights Employees 2,534,738 2.3% 2.3% Board of Directors 85,941 0.1% 0.1% Treasury stock 57,015 0.1% - Free float 107,315,472 97.6% 97.6% Total 109,993,166 100% 100%

