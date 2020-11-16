DGAP-Adhoc AUDI AG: Entry of the transfer resolution in the commercial register
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 16.11.2020, 18:50 | 54 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AUDI AG / Key word(s): Delisting
Ingolstadt, November 16, 2020 - The resolution of AUDI AG's Annual General Meeting on 31 July 2020 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AUDI AG to Volkswagen AG as the principal shareholder pursuant to Section 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act in return for an adequate cash compensation payable by Volkswagen AG in the amount of EUR 1,551.53 per no-par-value bearer Audi share was entered in the commercial register of the local court in Ingolstadt today.
Upon entry of the transfer resolution in the commercial register, all shares held by minority shareholders of AUDI AG were transferred by operation of law to Volkswagen AG.
The listing of AUDI AG shares will be discontinued shortly.
The details of the payment of the cash compensation will be disclosed separately in the Federal Gazette in the near future.
AUDI AG
The Management Board
Contact:
robert.schwarzl@audi.de
16-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUDI AG
|Auto-Union-Straße 1
|85045 Ingolstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)841 89-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)841 89-30900
|E-mail:
|robert.schwarzl@audi.de
|Internet:
|www.audi.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006757008
|WKN:
|675700
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1148552
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1148552 16-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: AUDI - Abfindungsfantasie / Perle im VW Konzern
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0