DGAP-Ad-hoc: AUDI AG / Key word(s): Delisting
AUDI AG: Entry of the transfer resolution in the commercial register

16-Nov-2020 / 18:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ingolstadt, November 16, 2020 - The resolution of AUDI AG's Annual General Meeting on 31 July 2020 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AUDI AG to Volkswagen AG as the principal shareholder pursuant to Section 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act in return for an adequate cash compensation payable by Volkswagen AG in the amount of EUR 1,551.53 per no-par-value bearer Audi share was entered in the commercial register of the local court in Ingolstadt today.

Upon entry of the transfer resolution in the commercial register, all shares held by minority shareholders of AUDI AG were transferred by operation of law to Volkswagen AG.

The listing of AUDI AG shares will be discontinued shortly.

The details of the payment of the cash compensation will be disclosed separately in the Federal Gazette in the near future.

AUDI AG
The Management Board



Contact:
robert.schwarzl@audi.de

16-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AUDI AG
Auto-Union-Straße 1
85045 Ingolstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)841 89-0
Fax: +49 (0)841 89-30900
E-mail: robert.schwarzl@audi.de
Internet: www.audi.de
ISIN: DE0006757008
WKN: 675700
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1148552

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1148552  16-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

