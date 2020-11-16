 

DGAP-News CureVac : European Commission Announces That Tomorrow It Will Authorize the Agreement with CureVac for the Supply of up to 405 Million Doses of mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV

CureVac : European Commission Announces That Tomorrow It Will Authorize the Agreement with CureVac for the Supply of up to 405 Million Doses of mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV

European Commission Announces That Tomorrow It Will Authorize the Agreement with CureVac for the Supply of up to 405 Million Doses of mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV

- Contract spans 225 million initial doses and the option for an additional 180 million doses

- Upfront payment to support financing of advanced clinical development of CVnCoV, ramp-up of European manufacturing network and market supply preparations

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - November 16, 2020 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), reports the European Commission's announcement that tomorrow it will authorize an Advanced Purchase Agreement for CureVac's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.

Once finalized, the contract with the European Commission will provide member states of the European Union with up to 225 million doses of the vaccine and includes the option for an additional purchase of 180 million doses. The mRNA vaccine will be supplied once it has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19. CureVac will receive an upfront payment to support the advanced clinical development of CVnCoV and the current ramp-up of its manufacturing network, as well as market launch and supply preparations.

"CureVac is leveraging 20 years of expertise in mRNA technology to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that can contribute to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and to potentially allow all of us to return to an unrestricted life, where we are free again to engage in all activities we enjoy doing," said Dr. Franz-Werner Haas, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac. "As an important step toward that goal, we are proud to potentially supply our COVID-19 vaccine to citizens of the European Union. Beyond the European Union, we are actively engaging with governments and multilateral organizations across the globe to ensure broad and equitable access to our COVID-19 vaccine candidate."

