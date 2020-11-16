American Equity Declares Annual Cash Dividend on Common Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $0.32 per share to owners of its common stock. This is a 6% increase from the $0.30 per share annual dividend declared on November 22, 2019. This marks the twenty second consecutive year a cash dividend has been declared and the seventeenth year in a row that the Company has increased its cash dividend.

The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 25, 2020. There are approximately 91 million shares of common stock outstanding as of today.