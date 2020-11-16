 

DriveLock Named as Leader for Data Leakage/Loss Prevention Solutions

Munich, Germany (ots) - ISG Provider Lens(TM) lauds zero-trust approach,
solution features and lack of backdoor in a country with extremely demanding
data security regulations

DriveLock SE (http://www.drivelock.de) , a leading global provider of IT and
data security solutions, announced that the "ISG Provider Lens(TM) Cyber
Security - Solutions & Services Report Germany 2020" named it as the leader in
the Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) segment in the German-speaking market.
This is a major accolade in a country whose data protection regulations are
among the most stringent in the world. Companies around the globe can use
DriveLock for end-to-end data protection and 100% compliance with international
and local laws.

Germany's traditionally strict privacy laws were reinforced when the EU's
General Data Protection Regulation came into force. This protection is
particularly crucial in Germany due to its huge and flourishing engineering
sector. Renowned for its advanced R&D and groundbreaking innovations in IoT, AI
and related areas, the machine-building and manufacturing industries are a
primary target for industrial espionage and sabotage attempts as well as hacker
attacks.

DriveLock positioned as a strategic opinion leader

ISG has designated DriveLock as the DLP leader in Germany, a strategic opinion
leader that sets the pace in the DLP market. With its Zero Trust Platform,
DriveLock provides a feature-rich solution that customers can implement
on-premises or use as a cloud-based managed security service. DriveLock enables
them to protect all of their sensitive business data.

"DriveLock has a special place in the global DLP market by emphasizing the "made
in Germany" aspect," said Frank Heuer, Senior Advisor at ISG. "The company
enjoys a high level of trust from users and customers as it guarantees its
solution doesn't have a backdoor."

Further information is available here (https://www.drivelock.com/cyber-security-
solutions-services-isg-isg-quadrant-report-2020) .

DriveLock Named as Leader for Data Leakage/Loss Prevention Solutions ISG Provider Lens(TM) lauds zero-trust approach, solution features and lack of backdoor in a country with extremely demanding data security regulations DriveLock SE (http://www.drivelock.de) , a leading global provider of IT and data security …

