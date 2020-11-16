DriveLock Named as Leader for Data Leakage/Loss Prevention Solutions

Munich, Germany (ots) - ISG Provider Lens(TM) lauds zero-trust approach,

solution features and lack of backdoor in a country with extremely demanding

data security regulations



DriveLock SE (http://www.drivelock.de) , a leading global provider of IT and

data security solutions, announced that the "ISG Provider Lens(TM) Cyber

Security - Solutions & Services Report Germany 2020" named it as the leader in

the Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) segment in the German-speaking market.

This is a major accolade in a country whose data protection regulations are

among the most stringent in the world. Companies around the globe can use

DriveLock for end-to-end data protection and 100% compliance with international

and local laws.







General Data Protection Regulation came into force. This protection is

particularly crucial in Germany due to its huge and flourishing engineering

sector. Renowned for its advanced R&D and groundbreaking innovations in IoT, AI

and related areas, the machine-building and manufacturing industries are a

primary target for industrial espionage and sabotage attempts as well as hacker

attacks.



DriveLock positioned as a strategic opinion leader



ISG has designated DriveLock as the DLP leader in Germany, a strategic opinion

leader that sets the pace in the DLP market. With its Zero Trust Platform,

DriveLock provides a feature-rich solution that customers can implement

on-premises or use as a cloud-based managed security service. DriveLock enables

them to protect all of their sensitive business data.



"DriveLock has a special place in the global DLP market by emphasizing the "made

in Germany" aspect," said Frank Heuer, Senior Advisor at ISG. "The company

enjoys a high level of trust from users and customers as it guarantees its

solution doesn't have a backdoor."



Further information is available here (https://www.drivelock.com/cyber-security-

solutions-services-isg-isg-quadrant-report-2020) .



Press Contact:



mailto:drivelock@hbi.de

+49899988725



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133500/4764847

OTS: DriveLock SE





Germany's traditionally strict privacy laws were reinforced when the EU'sGeneral Data Protection Regulation came into force. This protection isparticularly crucial in Germany due to its huge and flourishing engineeringsector. Renowned for its advanced R&D and groundbreaking innovations in IoT, AIand related areas, the machine-building and manufacturing industries are aprimary target for industrial espionage and sabotage attempts as well as hackerattacks.DriveLock positioned as a strategic opinion leaderISG has designated DriveLock as the DLP leader in Germany, a strategic opinionleader that sets the pace in the DLP market. With its Zero Trust Platform,DriveLock provides a feature-rich solution that customers can implementon-premises or use as a cloud-based managed security service. DriveLock enablesthem to protect all of their sensitive business data."DriveLock has a special place in the global DLP market by emphasizing the "madein Germany" aspect," said Frank Heuer, Senior Advisor at ISG. "The companyenjoys a high level of trust from users and customers as it guarantees itssolution doesn't have a backdoor."Further information is available here (https://www.drivelock.com/cyber-security-solutions-services-isg-isg-quadrant-report-2020) .Press Contact:mailto:drivelock@hbi.de+49899988725Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133500/4764847OTS: DriveLock SE