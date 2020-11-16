TELUS releases its annual Indigenous Connectivity Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS today released its 2020 Indigenous Connectivity Report , which highlights the transformative benefits of connectivity that have resulted from partnerships between TELUS and Indigenous communities throughout British Columbia. In partnership with Indigenous governments, TELUS has brought High Speed Internet to approximately 18,500 homes, businesses, and community hubs.

The report shares stories about Indigenous communities throughout the province and the projects and benefits that have been made possible by reliable connectivity -- everything from language revitalization and enhanced healthcare outcomes to economic development and job creation are being enabled by expanding the communities’ access to High Speed Internet.The report also highlights TELUS’ collaborations with communities and Indigenous organizations, including support during COVID-19; increased wireless coverage along Highway 16; community programs for connecting youth to culture; and holistic social services.

“Meaningful engagement and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples can only happen within the framework of inclusive dialogue, collaboration, and partnership,” said Tony Geheran, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for TELUS. “We are proud of the strong, meaningful, and collaborative relationships we have built with Indigenous Peoples and governments to bring world-leading connectivity to more Indigenous communities, while supporting their long term goals and demonstrating TELUS’ commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.”

By the numbers:

178 Indigenous communities serviced by TELUS

Approximately 18,500 homes, businesses, and community hubs have access to High Speed Internet

56 Indigenous communities connected to TELUS PureFibre

87 Indigenous lands (Reserves, Treaty lands, and self-governed lands) connected to TELUS PureFibre

128 Indigenous communities, 430 Indigenous lands connected to our wireless high speed internet (wHSIA) networks



More than $25 million has been invested to date to connect Indigenous communities in BC to our PureFibre network, including enhanced wireline and wireless connectivity. TELUS partners with Indigenous, federal, provincial, and municipal governments, as well as partners like the All Nations Trust Company (ANTCO), the Pathways to Technology project, and the First Nations Education Steering Committee (FNESC) to extend life-changing technology into Indigenous communities. With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, these partnerships have been even more critically important.