 

Principal Announces New Pooled Employer Plans to Help More Businesses Provide Workers Access to Retirement Benefits

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 19:33  |  104   |   |   

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act is paving the way for unrelated employers to participate in a single, pooled employer plan (PEP) beginning next year. In support of this legislative action, Principal Financial Group today announced it has teamed up with other key service leaders to provide Principal EASE, a uniquely designed PEP that combines integrated retirement plan administration, customer service and investment management capabilities.

Principal is taking responsibility as the Pooled Plan Provider (PPP). With its backing of financial strength and industry expertise, Principal will oversee the operation of the PEP, helping to ensure the plan meets regulatory requirements and helping employers reduce administrative work and fiduciary risk. This packaged fiduciary solution will be available for financial professionals to offer employers in 2021.

“The workplace is such an effective place to increase access to retirement savings plans,” said Jerry Patterson, senior vice president of Retirement and Income Solutions at Principal. “Our position as a leading service provider of retirement plans in the U.S. opens the door for Principal to provide input on legislative efforts, which remains focused on helping increasing access to retirement plans for all American workers.”

A novel approach to simplifying plan administration and fiduciary risk for employers

Only 55 percent of workers employed by small businesses (1-99 workers) have access to retirement benefits.1 To help increase access to more American workers, Principal EASE will deliver a professionally managed approach – streamlining decisions for employer plans from start-up to $10 million in assets under management (AUM). Beginning next year, financial professionals will be able to offer this robust program that is powered by the latest in tech innovation, service integration and data security.

“By shifting liability to designated fiduciaries with specific knowledge and skills, employers benefit from investment management as well as reduced administrative tasks and risks,” said Patterson.

Principal EASE brings together the combined strength and expertise of Principal as the Pooled Plan Provider (PPP) and recordkeeper, along with National Benefit Services, LLC (NBS) as the third-party administrator (TPA) and Wilshire as the investment fiduciary. NBS brings 30 years of administrative and multiple employer plan (MEP) experience and has a track record of success providing retirement administration to more than 20,000 employers across the country. Wilshire brings a long history of investment management experience, developing market-tested strategies and innovative best practices garnered from meeting the needs of large institutional investors.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Principal Announces New Pooled Employer Plans to Help More Businesses Provide Workers Access to Retirement Benefits The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act is paving the way for unrelated employers to participate in a single, pooled employer plan (PEP) beginning next year. In support of this legislative action, Principal Financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Merck Advances Phase 3 Trial to Evaluate Investigational Islatravir as Once-Monthly Oral PrEP for ...
Virgin Galactic Adjusts Test Flight Schedule in Response to New State Government COVID-19 ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity