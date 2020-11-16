Keysight Continues to Gain Recognition for Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the company has been selected as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI), as well as named industrial goods industry leader in America's Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital. This is the second year in a row that Keysight has been included in the DJSI and third year ranking in the top industry spot for America’s Most JUST Companies.

The DJSI combine transparent rules-based index methodology from S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) with robust data from the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices1. Keysight's inclusion -- among only five companies in the Technology Hardware & Equipment industry group selected for the North America index this year -- exemplifies the company's continued commitment to building a better planet through its CSR efforts.