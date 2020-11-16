 

Keysight Continues to Gain Recognition for Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 20:00  |  86   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the company has been selected as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI), as well as named industrial goods industry leader in America's Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital. This is the second year in a row that Keysight has been included in the DJSI and third year ranking in the top industry spot for America’s Most JUST Companies.

The DJSI combine transparent rules-based index methodology from S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) with robust data from the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices1. Keysight's inclusion -- among only five companies in the Technology Hardware & Equipment industry group selected for the North America index this year -- exemplifies the company's continued commitment to building a better planet through its CSR efforts.

The JUST Capital Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies on a range of factors, including fair pay, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and providing good benefits and work-life balance. By striving to meet the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose can go hand in hand.

"The JUST 100 companies demonstrate what good looks like in delivering value to all stakeholders – employees, customers, communities, as well as shareholders," said Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane. "These companies are leading the way in building long-term value."

"We are humbled by the continued leadership recognition of Keysight's commitment to building a better planet through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts," said Hamish Gray, senior vice president and executive sponsor of Keysight's CSR program. "These, and other recent recognitions, highlight the company’s accomplishments in positively impacting the global community through our business framework of ethical, environmentally sustainable and socially responsible operations."

