Tauriga Sciences Inc. Extends its Relationship with Alibaba Group for a Period of an Additional 12 Months

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that it has extended its relationship with Chinese E-Commerce & Retail giant, Alibaba Group (“Alibaba”), for a period of an additional 12 months. The Company’s status as an Alibaba “Gold Supplier Member” has been extended until the following date: December 31, 2021. The Company has established many important relationships and expanded its international Tauri-Gum brand presence, through this relationship with Alibaba.



Over the course of the next few months, the Company plans to establish an E-Commerce page, through the Alibaba commercial platform, constructed in Mandarin Chinese (“Mandarin”). To further enhance its ability to sell Tauri-Gum throughout China, the Company will provide a Tauri-Gum blister pack design version - in Mandarin.