 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Extends its Relationship with Alibaba Group for a Period of an Additional 12 Months

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that it has extended its relationship with Chinese E-Commerce & Retail giant, Alibaba Group (“Alibaba”), for a period of an additional 12 months.  The Company’s status as an Alibaba “Gold Supplier Member” has been extended until the following date:  December 31, 2021.  The Company has established many important relationships and expanded its international Tauri-Gum brand presence, through this relationship with Alibaba. 

Over the course of the next few months, the Company plans to establish an E-Commerce page, through the Alibaba commercial platform, constructed in Mandarin Chinese (“Mandarin”).  To further enhance its ability to sell Tauri-Gum throughout China, the Company will provide a Tauri-Gum blister pack design version - in Mandarin.   

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

