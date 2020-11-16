KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES' AIRDOG MANUFACTURING PARTNER LAUNCHES CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN FOR THE NEXT GENERATION SMART AIR PURIFIER MODEL 3 BUILT ON KRONOS TECHNOLOGY

During the first three days, over $74,000 was funded from more than 150 backers, far exceeding the initial goal.

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, November 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced that Kronos' manufacturing partner launched a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo for its newest generation smart and compact air purifier which is built on Kronos CORE technologies.

The campaign will last for the next 26 days.

"We are very excited to introduce this patented air purifier in time for the holiday season after dedication to producing this new generation of cutting edge technology," said Yan Zhang, Airdog CEO. "Kronos was the pioneer, and we have perfected the technology for a brand-new type of air purifier," stated Yan.

Michael Rubinov, Kronos President, added, "By participating in this Indiegogo campaign, consumers will be able to purchase the newest product from our line of Kronos technologies based smart air purifiers that not only eliminates 99,9% of unhealthy particulates from the air, including allergens, mold, bacteria, and viruses but also has zero maintenance costs having no expensive filters to replace.

This space-age technology allows Model 3 to collect particles down to 0.0146µm (compared to conventional HEPA air purifiers that only capture airborne particles larger than 300 nanometers). This unit is a whisper -quiet and perfect for bedrooms.

Recent research entitled: Association Between Indoor Air Quality and Sleep Quality indicated that Sleep quality is quite important for health and daily performance. Indoor air quality (IAQ) is related to sleep quality. Although some people have a relaxed mood and sleep in the bedrooms with low noise, moderate light, and appropriate temperature, they cannot sleep well because of poor air quality. The aim of this study figures out the association between clean indoor airflow and sleep quality.

In comparison to the conventional filter-based air purifiers, the Kronos technologies are more economical as well as more effective. All particles from the air are collected on cartridge type plates.

These plates are washable and reusable as opposed to HEPA filters that require expensive periodic replacement.

Interested shareholders and consumers, please visit us via http://www.kronosati.co/indiegogo1 and pre-order our newest air purification unit.