 

BABA Shareholder Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 21:00  |  28   |   |   

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba" or the "Company") (NYSE: BABA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba securities between October 21, 2020 and November 3, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/baba.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ant Group did not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements for certain material matters; (2) certain impending changes in the Fintech regulatory environment would impact Ant Group’s business; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Ant Group’s IPO was reasonably likely to be suspended; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/baba or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Alibaba you have until January 12, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

