 

Suzano Joins in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Suzano, a global reference in the manufacture of bioproducts developed from the cultivation of eucalyptus, has been selected to join the notable 2020-2021 portfolio of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI Emerging Markets). The index is composed of only 10% of the best companies in each sector, from among the 780 biggest companies assessed from the 20 countries characterized as emerging markets.

Apart from Suzano, only 10 other Brazilian companies have been included in the new portfolios underlying the DJSI indices, as announced on November 13 by the Swiss assessment company SAM, a member of S&P Global.

The prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index was created in 1999 to identify companies with the best sustainability practices by assessing several economic, environmental and social criteria, with the focus on creating long-term value for shareholders. The annual selection process is audited externally by Deloitte.

“We will continue to dedicate ourselves to ensure that our environmental, social and governance practices are continuously recognized facing the dynamic ESG agenda and the growing global focus on long-term value creation in a sustainable manner,” says Marcelo Bacci, CFO and IRO of Suzano.

About Suzano:

Suzano, the company resulting from the merger of Suzano Pulp & Paper and Fibria, is committed to being a global reference in the sustainable use of natural resources. The world's leading producer of eucalyptus pulp and one of Latin America’s largest paper producers, Suzano exports to more than 80 countries and, through its products, plays a part in the lives of over two billion people. With ten mills and the joint operation Veracel, Suzano has annual installed capacity of 10.9 million tons of market pulp and 1.4 million tons of paper. Suzano has more than 35,000 direct and indirect employees and for over 90 years has invested in innovative solutions based on eucalyptus cultivation that enable it to substitute the use of fossil-based materials with renewable bio-based materials. The company adopts the highest standards of corporate governance on the exchanges where its stock is traded, namely the B3 in Brazil and the NYSE in the United States.

