 

Novoheart Holdings Inc. Receives Final Order Approving Going-Private Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novoheart Holdings Inc. (“Novoheart” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NVH) is pleased to announce that the previously announced acquisition by Novomed Limited (the “Purchaser”), a company beneficially owned by entities controlled by Prof. Ronald Li, Dr. Yu Ying Ngan Ng, Chi Wing Ngan and Victor Chang, each a director of the Company, of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Novoheart (“Novoheart Shares”), other than those Novoheart Shares currently owned by certain shareholders who have entered into rollover, voting and support agreements with the Purchaser (the “Rollover Shareholders”), by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”), has received approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, in its final order dated November 13, 2020.

On closing of the Arrangement, Novoheart shareholders will receive, subject to the terms and conditions of the Arrangement, $0.53 per Novoheart Share (except in the case of Rollover Shareholders who have agreed to roll over their Novoheart Shares in exchange for shares of the Purchaser).

The Arrangement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement is set out in Novoheart’s management information circular dated October 9, 2020, which is available under Novoheart’s profile at www.sedar.com

Advisors

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is acting as legal counsel to Novoheart. Farris LLP is acting as legal counsel to the independent special committee of the board of directors of Novoheart. Borden Ladner Gervais LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Purchaser.

About Novoheart Holdings Inc.

Novoheart is a global stem cell biotechnology company that pioneers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. It is the first company in the world to have engineered miniature living human heart pumps that can revolutionize drug discovery, helping to save time and money for developing new therapeutics. Also known as 'human heart-in-a-jar', Novoheart’s bio-artificial human heart constructs are created using state-of-the-art and proprietary stem cell and bioengineering approaches and are utilized by drug developers for accurate preclinical testing as to the effectiveness and safety of new drugs, maximizing the successes in drug discovery while minimizing costs and harm caused to patients. With the acquisition of Xellera Therapeutics Limited for manufacturing Good Manufacturing Product (GMP)-grade clinical materials, Novoheart is now developing gene and cell-based therapies as well as other next-generation therapeutics for cardiac repair or regeneration.

