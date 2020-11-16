 

Wirecard Investor process for core business successfully completed - Banco Santander acquires technology assets and platform

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 21:10  |  107   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 16.11.2020 / 21:10

PRESS RELEASE

Rechtsanwalt Dr Michael Jaffé
Insolvency Administrator of Wirecard AG and
Wirecard Technologies GmbH, Aschheim

Investor process for core business successfully completed

Banco Santander acquires technology assets and platform

Employees can join Santander - Aschheim site remains

Munich/Aschheim, November 16, 2020. In the insolvency proceedings concerning the assets of Wirecard AG, Wirecard Technologies GmbH and other companies of the Wirecard Group, the assets of the European core business were successfully sold after an intense investor process. Banco Santander will acquire the technology platform of the payment service provider in Europe as well as all highly specialized technological assets. Most employees currently managing the acquired assets will become part of Santander's global merchant services team. This also applies to the majority of employees of Wirecard Bank AG, which will enter into a solvent wind-down process after the transaction has been completed. The transaction is subject to antitrust approval and certain other conditions and expected to close by the end of the year. Until closing date, Wirecard and Santander will jointly work to ensure a smooth transition to this new phase of the Wirecard service.

"We have completed the investor process for Wirecard Core successfully despite the most unfavorable conditions. This is even more remarkable because the whole process has been overshadowed by ever-new scandal reports of past events and initially no liquidity was available to maintain business operations. It is particularly pleasing that this result offers employees a positive perspective. Thus, we have achieved our goal of finding the best possible solution for employees and creditors," comments insolvency administrator Dr Michael Jaffé.

With the acquisition of Wirecard's acquiring and issuing business Santander intends to reinforce and accelerate its position in the payment services and related merchant business in Europe. The employees currently managing the acquired assets in highly qualified teams will become part of Santander's global merchant services team under the umbrella of the Getnet global franchise. The acquisition will accelerate Getnet's expansion in Europe, enhancing capabilities in e-commerce and multinational merchant servicing as well as other payment services.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wirecard Investor process for core business successfully completed - Banco Santander acquires technology assets and platform DGAP-Media / 16.11.2020 / 21:10 PRESS RELEASE Rechtsanwalt Dr Michael JafféInsolvency Administrator of Wirecard AG andWirecard Technologies GmbH, Aschheim Investor process for core business successfully completed Banco Santander acquires technology …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG: 9 Monatszahlen / Wachstum trotz Corona / +100% beim Umsatz / + 42% bei Kunden / + ...
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Starkes Wachstum im Q3 2020 - Umsatz auf Neunmonatssicht 2020 bei 40,6 Mio. EUR und ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE setzt im dritten Quartal 2020 ihren Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-News: GESCO bekräftigt nach Neunmonatszeitraum den Ausblick
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...