 

AVANGRID Appoints Kim Harriman as Vice President State Government & Public Affairs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 21:15  |  69   |   |   

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today the appointment of Kim Harriman to the role of Vice President, State Government and Public Affairs. In this role, Harriman will be responsible for developing and leading state public policy strategy for the Company and coordinating design of the Company’s policy positions and strategies to support business objectives and drive favorable policy and regulatory outcomes.

“As we work with states to help meet aggressive climate goals and build the grid of the future, Kim will play an important role in enabling AVANGRID and our operating companies to be the leader in the energy transition,” said Deputy CEO and President of AVANGRID, Robert Kump. “Kim’s extensive public policy and government affairs experience in the energy sector will be an asset to AVANGRID as we pursue our ESG+F objectives by embracing and developing innovative energy solutions to transform and enhance the economic, social and environmental value we deliver to our customers, employees, partners and shareholders.”

Prior to joining AVANGRID, Harriman served as Senior Vice President for Public and Regulatory Affairs at the New York Power Authority (NYPA). At NYPA she led advocacy before the New York Public Service Commission and the New York Independent System Operator, and managed local and state elected affairs and community engagement for NYPA and the New York State Canal Corporation, a subsidiary of NYPA. Prior to NYPA, Harriman held key leadership roles at the New York Public Service Commission focusing on key energy policy initiatives and legislative engagement. She also served as Senior Counsel to the Moreland Commission on Utility Storm Preparation and Response for Governor Cuomo, and she continued to advise the administration on utility storm response matters after joining NYPA.

Harriman’s appointment is effective December 14. She will report to Kump.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $36 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Avangrid Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AVANGRID Appoints Kim Harriman as Vice President State Government & Public Affairs AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today the appointment of Kim Harriman to the role of Vice President, State Government and Public Affairs. In this role, Harriman will be responsible for developing and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Merck Advances Phase 3 Trial to Evaluate Investigational Islatravir as Once-Monthly Oral PrEP for ...
Mastercard Advances Multi-Rail Strategy to Modernize Business Payments
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
04.11.20
Army Corps of Engineers Grants Permit to AVANGRID’S New England Clean Energy Connect Clean Energy Corridor
29.10.20
AVANGRID Announces 2020 Investor Day
21.10.20
AVANGRID and PNM Resources Announce Merger Plans
20.10.20
AVANGRID Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
20.10.20
Franklyn D. Reynolds Tapped to Lead Avangrid Networks Companies in Connecticut and Massachusetts
19.10.20
AVANGRID Appoints Puneet Verma to Lead Federal Government Affairs