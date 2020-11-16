Casey’s Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call and Participation in Stephen’s Annual Investment Conference

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq symbol CASY) will issue second quarter fiscal year 2021 results after the market closes on December 7th, 2020. Casey’s will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, December 8th at 7:30am CST to review the quarterly results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Casey’s website on the Investor Relations page at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will be available on Casey’s for twelve months.