Iceland Seafood will publish its interim consolidated financial statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 after closing of markets on November 18th 2020. The same day at 4.15pm, the company will host an online meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results.

The meeting will be webcasted live in Icelandic. A link to the webcast and investor presentation will be provided before the meeting commence. Participants to the meeting can send questions in writing prior and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com .