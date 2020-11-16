Educational Development Corporation to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 19th

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) ( http://www.edcpub.com ) reports that the Company will participate in the virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 19th, 2020. EDC’s presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on November 18 th . The presentation can be accessed through the Southwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com , or on the Company's website: http://www.edcpub.com/investmentconference following the conference. The presentation includes guidance on net revenues and earnings per share for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2021.

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited (“Usborne”) and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher (“Kane Miller”); both international award-winning publishers of children’s books. EDC’s current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, book fairs with school and public libraries as well as sales over the internet.