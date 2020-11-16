 

DGAP-News Nass Valley Gateway LTD Announces Its Full Line of Products are Now Available on Alibaba.com, the Global B2B E-Commerce Leader

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 22:00  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. / Key word(s): Product Launch
Nass Valley Gateway LTD Announces Its Full Line of Products are Now Available on Alibaba.com, the Global B2B E-Commerce Leader

16.11.2020 / 22:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD Announces Its Full Line of Products are Now Available on Alibaba.com, the Global B2B E-Commerce Leader

Vancouver, BC via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD., (NVG), (CSE: NVG.CN); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN") a distributor of top quality non-GMO health and wellness CBD consumables, is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted as an approved seller by Alibaba.com and its full line of Nass Valley Gardens CBD human and pet products are now available on Alibaba.com.

Alibaba.com hosts the leading global B2B e-commerce platform in the world and as Nass Valley's Director of E-Commerce, Brandon Gil, stated, "Alibaba.com's B2B platform is clearly where Nass Valley needs to have a presence considering the design and flexibility of our supply chain for both large and small B2B customers. We too recognize Alibaba.com's e-commerce leadership and look forward to working with them to grow our brand not only in North America, but globally. We will utilize the strength and reach of Alibaba.com to help customers access Nass Valley Gardens' health and wellness products."

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey LLC focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO health and wellness products. These products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver

Canada

 

Corporate: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Product : www.nassvalleyproducts.com

Investor Relations:

Michael Semler

+1 (609)651-0032

Michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,

Stuttgart; Toronto

EQS News ID: 818503

Source: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd


16.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z Vancouver
Canada
Phone: +1 (604) 617-6794
E-mail: HQ@nassvalleygateway.com
Internet: www.nassvalleygateway.com
ISIN: CA6315202029
WKN: A1JVHM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart; Toronto
EQS News ID: 1148580

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1148580  16.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1148580&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNass Valley Gateway Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nass Valley Gateway LTD Announces Its Full Line of Products are Now Available on Alibaba.com, the Global B2B E-Commerce Leader DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. / Key word(s): Product Launch Nass Valley Gateway LTD Announces Its Full Line of Products are Now Available on Alibaba.com, the Global B2B E-Commerce Leader 16.11.2020 / 22:00 The issuer is solely responsible …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG: 9 Monatszahlen / Wachstum trotz Corona / +100% beim Umsatz / + 42% bei Kunden / + ...
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Starkes Wachstum im Q3 2020 - Umsatz auf Neunmonatssicht 2020 bei 40,6 Mio. EUR und ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE setzt im dritten Quartal 2020 ihren Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-News: GESCO bekräftigt nach Neunmonatszeitraum den Ausblick
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:00 Uhr
Nass Valley Gateway LTD Announces Its Full Line of Products are Now Available on Alibaba.com, the Global B2B E-Commerce Leader
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.: Nass Valley Gateway verkündet eine neue Marketingpartnerschaft mit der Digitalagentur Branded Book (deutsch)
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.: Nass Valley Gateway verkündet eine neue Marketingpartnerschaft mit der Digitalagentur Branded Book
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.: Nass Valley Gateway Announces a New Marketing Partnership With Digital Agency, Branded Book
10.11.20
Nass Valley Gateway Announces a New Marketing Partnership With Digital Agency, Branded Book

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
565
Nass Valley Gateway - Cannabis und seine Anwendungen - Qualitäten, Aussichten Kurse