 

Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 22:01  |  21   |   |   

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease, today announced that Company management will participate at two upcoming virtual conferences.

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
 Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. EST
Fireside Chat with Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Virtual HealthCONx Conference
 Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. EST
Fireside Chat with Pascal Touchon and Jakob Dupont, Global Head of Research and Development

Live video webcasts of both presentations will be available by visiting the Investor Events and Presentations section of atarabio.com. Archived replays will be available on the Company's website for approximately 14 days following the live webcasts.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel (tabelecleucel) in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD); ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and our leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

