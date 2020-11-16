Fastly to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bixby and Chief Financial Officer Adriel Lares will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. PT / 12:20 p.m. ET

2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. PT / 5:20 p.m. ET

Webcasts of these presentations will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

