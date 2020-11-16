Alpine Immune Sciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The fireside chat will be available online during the week of November 23 in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events. The virtual conference will be held from December 1-3, 2020.