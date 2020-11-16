 

Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, which will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 16, 2020. The Company’s stockholders previously approved the reverse stock split at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 10, 2020. The Company’s shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange commencing upon market open on November 17, 2020.

As a result of the reverse split, each 25 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The Company will not issue any fractional shares in connection with the reverse stock split. Instead, a cash payment will automatically be made in lieu of any fractional shares. The reverse stock split will not modify the rights or preferences of the common stock.

Immediately after the reverse split becomes effective, there will be approximately 2.9 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The common shares will trade under a new CUSIP number, 74933X 203, effective November 17, 2020, and continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RMED." All stock options, restricted stock units and warrants of the Company outstanding immediately prior to the reverse stock split have been proportionally adjusted.

The Company has chosen its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”), to act as exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders owning shares via a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not be required to take further action in connection with the reverse stock split, subject to brokers’ particular processes. AST can be reached at (800) 937 5449 or (718) 921 8124.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

