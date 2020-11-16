 

GAN Limited Announced Agreement to Acquire Coolbet

16.11.2020   

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced that it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Vincent Group p.l.c. (“Coolbet”) for a total consideration of approximately €149 million (subject to adjustment as provided in the Share Exchange Agreement). The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory review and the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. GAN expects to fund the acquisition with new capital. Coolbet is an award-winning, Business-to-Consumer (“B2C”) iGaming operator, with a footprint in Northern Europe, Canada, and Latin America in real money iGaming and online sports betting.

Acquisition Highlights:

  • Vincent Group p.l.c. brings Coolbet, a sports focused brand to GAN, which was founded by the industry veteran Jan Svendsen and is supported by proprietary software with one of the most experienced engineering and trading teams in the industry.
  • Coolbet achieved trailing-twelve-month revenue of €26 million and a 46% revenue CAGR from 2018 to 2020, making it one of the fastest growing European B2C iGaming operators today.
  • The acquisition will leverage Coolbet’s industry-leading, proprietary sports betting technology, which is anticipated to be integrated into GAN’s turnkey technology solutions for launch in the U.S. RMiG market by second half of 2021.
  • Provides additional opportunity to leverage GAN’s business-to-business (“B2B”) experience and proprietary technology into Coolbet’s core markets and across its existing relationships with casino operators around the globe.
  • GAN to welcome over 175 new global employees and engineering talent, over 84,000 active customers in the third quarter of 2020, and an industry leading retention rate of 85% Quarter-on-Quarter in 2020.
  • Transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021 and will be immediately accretive.

Dermot Smurfit Commented:

“From the onset of our IPO we have continued to enhance and perfect our internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions for the U.S. market. As a part of that growth strategy, we have been clear that we needed to add a best-in-class sportsbook engine to round out our real money iGaming platform, and we believe Coolbet is the perfect fit for both GAN and our customers. Coolbet launched in early 2016 in a hypercompetitive online market in Northern Europe and subsequently expanded into Latin America and Canada over the last two years. Since its launch, Coolbet has proven that its sportsbook offering is one of the best in the market today. Coolbet’s award winning user interface and proprietary technical platform will enable us to quickly introduce the sportsbook offering to our land-based casino customers across the U.S., who need a flexible and customizable solution to online gaming. Coolbet brings one of the most experienced teams of engineers in the industry and their technology is built on a similar architectural design as our own, which is anticipated to make the integration process fairly seamless. The timing of the acquisition ideally positions GAN to leverage its growing customer base, as well as the momentum that sports legislation has seen with the election results in Maryland, Louisiana, South Dakota, and Tennessee.”

