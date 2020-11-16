 

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $3.3 million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 22:05   

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $3.3 million. The property is newly constructed and located in a strong retail corridor in a highly trafficked corridor in Indiana and is operated under a triple net lease to the brand’s corporate entity with approximately 15 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

