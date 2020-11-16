 

Hanger to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, announced today that members of its management team will participate in presentations and meetings with institutional investors at the following virtual conferences:

- Southwest IDEAS Conference taking place November 18-19, 2020. Hanger management will conduct an investor presentation scheduled to stream on demand beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

- 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference taking place Dec. 1 – 3, 2020. Hanger management will participate in a “fireside chat” presentation scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2, beginning at 8:50 a.m. Eastern time.

- 21st Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference taking place January 13, 2021. Hanger management will participate in a presentation on that day at a specific time to be scheduled.

Conference presentations and a replay of all webcasts will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.hanger.com.

About Hanger, Inc. - Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With nearly 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic and prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.

