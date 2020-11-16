Elastic to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended October 31, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. We invite our investors and community of users to join the webcast. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.