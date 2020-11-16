 

Forte Biosciences, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rules

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (www.fortebiorx.com) (NASDAQ: FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the issuance of an equity inducement award as required by the Nasdaq Stock Market Rules.

In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Compensation Committee of Forte’s Board of Directors approved the grant of an equity award to purchase 25,000 shares of common stock to a new non-executive employee as a material inducement to such individual’s accepting employment with the Company, with such award vesting over four years, with twenty-five percent vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining seventy-five percent vesting in approximately equal monthly increments over the succeeding thirty-six months, subject to the individual’s continuous employment through each vesting date.

The Inducement Award was made outside of Forte’s current equity plan, under Forte’s 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related award agreements, but will have terms and conditions generally consistent with those of Forte’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan.

About Forte Biosciences, Inc.

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company developing a live biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. FB-401 has completed Phase 1/2a testing in adult and pediatric (3 years of age and older) patients with atopic dermatitis and has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial for FB-401. There is a significant unmet need for safe and effective therapies particularly for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. In September 2020, Forte initiated a multi-center, placebo controlled clinical trial of FB-401 which is expected to enroll pediatric, adolescent and adult AD subjects aged 2 years of age and older. For additional information about the trial, see ClinicalTrials.gov using the identifier NCT04504279.

Forward Looking Statements

Forte cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Forward looking statements include statements regarding Forte’s beliefs, goals, intentions and expectations, and include statements regarding its ability to continue to advance its product candidates through the development process and achieve potential clinical development milestones in the future. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: risks related to Forte’s ability to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance the company’s product candidates and preclinical programs; unexpected costs, charges or expenses; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of Forte’s product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the risk that interim results of clinical trials do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of developing and testing product candidates; and risks associated with the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market. All forward-looking statements in this press release are current only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, Forte undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Source: Forte Biosciences, Inc.

Disclaimer

