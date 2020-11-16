 

QIAGEN Launches NeuMoDx Multiplex Test to Complete Range of SARS-CoV-2 Testing Solutions in Europe and Other Markets

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the European launch of the NeuMoDx Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 Vantage Test that will help healthcare professionals quickly identify and differentiate between patients with common seasonal respiratory infections and COVID-19.

With the Northern Hemisphere in the grip of flu season, this multiplex polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test detects and differentiates influenzas A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and SARS-CoV-2 infections within 80 minutes. These viruses produce similar respiratory symptoms, making it essential to provide differential diagnosis among them for patient treatment and management decisions, especially in the COVID-19 pandemic.

QIAGEN has launched NeuMoDx Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 Vantage in the European Union and other markets after CE-IVD registration, and has submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request to the FDA.

QIAGEN’s new respiratory test takes advantage of the NeuMoDx 96 and NeuMoDx 288 molecular systems’ automated three-step workflow. Coupled with additional system features ­­– like processing capacity, true random access, and continuous loading of samples, reagents and consumables while the system is running – the NeuMoDx Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 Vantage test will be a powerful diagnostic tool for the flu season and COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, QIAGEN has expanded specimen types that can be used on the existing NeuMoDx SARS-CoV-2 test. CE-IVD approval has been obtained for the use of saliva samples collected with the NeuMoDx Saliva Collection Kit, which includes a collection vial, stabilization tube and pipette.

Diskussion: QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
