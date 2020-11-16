 

Citrix Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced its participation in five upcoming investor conferences:

Event: 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Virtual Conference
 Date and Time: November 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern
Presenter: PJ Hough, executive vice president and chief product officer

Event: 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit
 Date and Time: December 2, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern
Presenter: Arlen Shenkman, executive vice president and chief financial officer

Event: Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Conference
 Date and Time: December 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern
Presenter: Mark Schmitz, executive vice president and chief operating officer

Event: UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
 Date and Time: December 8, 2020 at 12:05 p.m. Eastern
Presenter: PJ Hough, executive vice president and chief product officer

Event: Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
 Date and Time: December 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern
Presenter: Arlen Shenkman, executive vice president and chief financial officer

A webcast of each presentation will be available live on the investor section of the Citrix website at www.investors.citrix.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with transitions in key personnel and succession, products, their development, integration and distribution, product demand and pipeline, customer acceptance of new products, economic and competitive factors, Citrix’s key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in Citrix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

Citrix is a trademark or registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries, and may be registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owner

