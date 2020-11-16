 

Arcimoto Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced financial results for the Company’s third quarter ended September 30, 2020, highlighting recent corporate developments and updates.

Management will host an investor webcast today, Nov. 16, at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST), to discuss Arcimoto's third quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from participants. Details of the webcast are as follows:

Third Quarter 2020 Investor Webcast
 Date: Monday, November 16, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST)
Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vQYFwl1QQVeCS3UM_B9lbg

Please log in 10 minutes before the start of the webcast to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available for replay for 60 days on the Investor Relations section of the Arcimoto website at www.arcimoto.com/investor.

Q3 2020 and Recent Company Highlights:

  • Resumed production and delivery efforts, putting more Arcimotos in customers’ driveways, including 31 vehicles delivered in the month of September alone.
  • Teamed with DHL to enable nationwide home delivery of Arcimoto vehicles, representing an incredible milestone for the Company’s direct-to-customer sales model as it plans for mass production with a seamless delivery solution.
  • Launched multiple high-visibility pilot programs of Arcimoto vehicles, including a promotional Futbol Utility Vehicle for the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 World Cup Host Committee to bring 2026 FIFA World Cup and sustainable transportation to Baltimore and a Wahlburger Deliverator for their new franchise on the boardwalk of the world-renowned Historic Key West Seaport.
  • Secured a $10 million common stock only registered direct offering to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet at the strongest valuation in the Company’s financing history.
  • Continued collaboration with industry partners, notably Detroit legends Munro & Associates, in the push to mass production.
  • Reported a continuation of quarter-over-quarter net increase in pre-orders that the company looks to fulfill as quickly as possible.
  • Began development of the Arcimoto Roadster to compete in the recreational motorcycle segment.

Management Commentary

