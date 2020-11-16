Arcimoto Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced financial results for the Company’s third quarter ended September 30, 2020, highlighting recent corporate developments and updates.

Management will host an investor webcast today, Nov. 16, at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST), to discuss Arcimoto's third quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from participants. Details of the webcast are as follows: