KE Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Gross transaction value (GTV) 1 was RMB1,050.0 billion (US$154.6 billion), an increase of 87.2% year-over-year. GTV of existing home transactions was RMB576.1 billion (US$84.8 billion), an increase of 71.8% year-over-year. GTV of new home transactions was RMB420.7 billion (US$62.0 billion), an increase of 105.7% year-over-year. GTV of emerging and other services was RMB53.2 billion (US$7.8 billion), an increase of 151.5% year-over-year.

RMB20.5 billion (US$3.0 billion), an increase of 70.9% year-over-year. Net income was RMB75 million (US$11 million). Adjusted net income 2 was RMB1,858 million (US$274 million), an increase of 210.6% year-over-year.

Mr. Stanley Yongdong Peng, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beike, commented, “We are pleased to deliver strong results for our first quarter as a public company. In the third quarter, we continued to strengthen our infrastructure, including the Agent Cooperation Network, by scaling up our network of community centric stores and agents, as well as expanding our online presence at a rapid pace. With improved customer experience on our platform, we achieved an 87.2% increase in GTV and a 70.9% increase in net revenues year-over-year. For existing home transaction services, with strong demand for quality housing transaction services from both home sellers and buyers, we further grew our GTV by 71.8% year-over-year. For example, facilitated by our big data technology, the Premium Package for Home Sellers was tailor-made for home sellers for more effective housing transactions. For new home transaction services, with increasing demand from real estate developers for professional brokerage services and our enhanced capability to achieve effective sell-through, our GTV of new home transaction services increased by 105.7% year-over-year. We partnered with real estate developers to adopt the 3-Day Free Return policy, while performing extensive risk assessment to ensure strong management of receivables. Leveraging our world-class database for residential housing and A.I. technology, we continued to standardize and digitalize the industry by adopting innovative applications, such as our Online Mortgage Processing Service, Xiaobei AI-assistant 2.0 and VR Lite. As we further execute our strategic initiatives centered on taking care of our customers and supporting service providers, we remain enthusiastic about our future path and are confident to deliver sustainable value to our housing customers, agents and other platform participants over the long-term.”

Mr. Tao Xu, Chief Financial Officer of Beike, further commented, “We achieved robust financial and operational growths in the third quarter. Our net revenues increased by 70.9% year-over-year to RMB20.5 billion, driven by solid growth of GTV of both existing home and new home transaction services, along with increased productivity and continuously improved service quality on our platform. Additionally, we achieved strong improvement in profitability in the third quarter as a result of greater operating leverage. Adjusted net income increased by 210.6% to RMB1,858 million (US$274 million) from RMB598 million for the same period in 2019. Looking ahead, drawing upon our infrastructure that we endeavor to iterate, amplifying our extensive industry experience in reconstructing and streamlining the complex housing transactions, we will continue to grow in all fronts, diversify our business offerings across housing related products and services. We remain strongly committed to our mission of admirable service and joyful living, and reshaping the industry while capturing the tremendous opportunities along with all our platform participants.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues increased by 70.9% to RMB20.5 billion (US$3.0 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB12.0 billion in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in GTV of both existing home transaction services and new home transaction services.

Net revenues from existing home transaction services increased by 46.2% to RMB8.8 billion (US$1.3 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB6.1 billion in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to a 71.8% increase in GTV of existing home transactions to RMB576.1 billion (US$84.8 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB335.4 billion in the same period of 2019. Among that, (i) the revenue derived from platform service, franchise service and other value-added services, which are mostly charged to connected agents on the Company’s platform increased by 95.7% to RMB0.9 billion (US$0.1 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB0.5 billion in the same period of 2019, as the GTV of existing home transactions served by connected agents on the Company’s platform increased by 110.7% to RMB290.4 billion (US$42.8 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB137.8 billion in the same period of 2019; (ii) commission revenue increased by 42.0% to RMB7.9 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB5.6 billion in the same period of 2019, driven by the GTV of existing home transactions served by the Company’s Lianjia brand increased by 44.6% to RMB285.7 billion (US$42.1 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB197.6 billion in the same period of 2019.

Net revenues from new home transaction services increased by 95.0% to RMB11.1 billion (US$1.6 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB5.7 billion in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to an increase in the GTV of new home transactions to RMB420.7 billion (US$62.0 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB204.5 billion in the same period of 2019, among which, RMB82.8 billion (US$12.2 billion) and RMB49.3 billion, respectively, were served by Lianjia brand.

Net revenues from emerging and other services increased by 116.6% to RMB0.6 billion (US$0.1 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB0.3 billion in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase of penetration level of the Company’s financial services around the housing transaction services.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 78.0% to RMB16.2 billion (US$2.4 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB9.1 billion in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in split commission to connected agents and other sales channels and the increase in internal commission and compensation.

Commission - split. The Company’s cost of revenues for commissions to connected agents and other sales channels increased by 143.8% to RMB7.7 billion (US$1.1 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB3.2 billion in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to the incremental increase in the number of new home transactions completed through connected agents and other sales channels, which in turn was driven by the increasing number of connected agents and other sales channels joining our platform, as well as the promotional measures related to new home transaction services to incentivize the connected agents and other sales channels on our platform in the third quarter of 2020.

Commission and compensation - internal. The Company’s cost of revenues for internal commission and compensation increased by 36.2% to RMB6.6 billion (US$1.0 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB4.9 billion in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in the number of new and existing home transactions completed through Lianjia brand.

Cost related to stores. The Company’s cost related to stores remained relatively stable at RMB0.8 billion (US$0.1 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to the Company’s efforts to optimize the Company’s store network and store size and improve the efficiency of each store.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 49.1% to RMB4.4 billion (US$0.6 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB2.9 billion in the same period of 2019. Gross margin was 21.3% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 24.4% in the same period of 2019. The decrease in gross margin was mainly attributable to the increase of share-based compensation expenses and structural change that more new home transactions were facilitated by connected stores and agents and other sales channels.

Income (Loss) from Operations

Operating expenses increased by 75.8% to RMB4.5 billion (US$0.7 billion) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB2.5 billion in the same period of 2019. General and administrative expenses were RMB2,649 million (US$390 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,367 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the increase of share-based compensation expenses and number of supporting staff in city-level. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB1,026 million (US$151 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB737 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the increase of the brand advertising and promotional marketing activities and share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB789 million (US$116 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB436 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the increase of share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB81 million (US$12 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to income from operations of RMB400 million in the same period of 2019. Operating margin was negative 0.4% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.3% in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the increase of share-based compensation expenses.

Adjusted income from operations4 increased by 185.1% to RMB1,740 million (US$256 million) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB610 million in the same period of 2019. Adjusted operating margin increased to 8.5% in the third quarter of 2020 from 5.1% in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA5 increased by 122.3% to RMB2,248 million (US$331 million) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB1,011 million in the same period of 2019.

Net Income (loss)

Net income was RMB75 million (US$11 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB384 million in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted net income increased by 210.6% to RMB1,858 million (US$274 million) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB598 million in the same period of 2019.

Net Income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders

Net loss attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders was RMB271 million (US$40 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB77 million in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.6 increased by 212.3% to RMB1,857 million (US$274 million) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB595 million in the same period of 2019.

Net Income (loss) per ADS

Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders7 was RMB0.33 (US$0.05) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB0.17 in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders8 increased by 762.5% to RMB1.38 (US$0.20) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB0.16 in the same period of 2019.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-Term Investments

As of September 30, 2020, the combined balance of the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments amounted to RMB59.2 billion (US$8.7 billion).

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB19.2 billion (US$2.8 billion) and RMB20.2 billion (US$3.0 billion), representing an increase of approximately 33.5% to 40.5% from the same quarter of 2019. This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2020, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc., adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Beike believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that the Company includes in its net income (loss). Beike also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses that have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to gross profit, net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data. Beike encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Adjusted income (loss) from operations is defined as income (loss) from operations, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, and (iii) changes in fair value of financial assets recognized as deemed marketing expenses. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted income (loss) from operations as a percentage of net revenues. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, and (iv) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc., excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and (v) effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) interest income, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit), (iii) depreciation of property and equipment, (iv) amortization of intangible assets, (v) share-based compensation expenses, and (vi) changes in fair value from long term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration. Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted.

Please see the Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results included in this press release for a full reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its respective comparable GAAP measure.

About KE Holdings Inc.

KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building the industry infrastructure and standards in China to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 19 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build the industry infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as Beike’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Beike may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about KE Holdings Inc.’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Beike’s goals and strategies; Beike’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in the Company’s revenues, costs or expenditures; Beike’s ability to empower services and facilitate transactions on Beike’s platform; competition in our industry; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry; Beike’s ability to protect the Company’s systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; Beike’s dependence on the integrity of brokerage brands, stores and agents on the Company’s platform; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in KE Holdings Inc.’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and KE Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

KE Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2019 2020 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 24,319,332 38,046,404 5,603,630 Restricted cash 7,380,341 8,009,714 1,179,703 Short-term investments 1,844,595 13,156,851 1,937,795 Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 2,125,621 1,561,288 229,953 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 8,093,219 10,840,817 1,596,680 Amounts due from and prepayments to related parties 927,306 462,733 68,153 Loan receivables from related parties 1,929,076 45,792 6,744 Prepayments, receivables and other assets 5,292,996 3,573,101 526,261 Total current assets 51,912,486 75,696,700 11,148,919 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 1,134,228 1,258,326 185,331 Right-of-use assets 5,625,015 6,131,448 903,065 Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 265,868 266,902 39,310 Long-term investments, net 2,333,745 2,461,657 362,563 Intangible assets, net 2,560,442 2,062,294 303,743 Goodwill 2,477,075 2,490,155 366,761 Non-current restricted cash 230,903 59,282 8,731 Other non-current assets 725,550 547,431 80,628 Total non-current assets 15,352,826 15,277,495 2,250,132 TOTAL ASSETS 67,265,312 90,974,195 13,399,051

KE Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2019 2020 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 4,212,705 6,302,947 928,324 Amounts due to related parties 263,659 196,799 28,985 Employee compensation and welfare payable 9,113,011 9,825,634 1,447,161 Customer deposits payable 4,382,803 6,439,696 948,465 Income taxes payable 994,815 289,824 42,686 Short-term borrowings 720,000 570,000 83,952 Lease liabilities current portion 2,222,745 2,437,774 359,045 Short-term funding debt 2,291,723 2,411,361 355,155 Contract liabilities 593,373 721,370 106,246 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,002,841 2,531,795 372,893 Total current liabilities 27,797,675 31,727,200 4,672,912 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 22,446 22,446 3,306 Lease liabilities non-current portion 2,914,240 3,299,658 485,987 Long-term borrowings 4,890,030 4,698,996 692,087 Long-term funding debt 7,500 15,000 2,209 Other non-current liabilities 97,829 79,879 11,765 Total non-current liabilities 7,932,045 8,115,979 1,195,354 TOTAL LIABILITIES 35,729,720 39,843,179 5,868,266

KE Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2019 2020 RMB RMB US$ MEZZANINE EQUITY Series B convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$0.00002 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized, 298,483,760 issued and outstanding with redemption value of 6,406,056 as of December 31, 2019; nil authorized, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020) 6,406,056 - - Series C convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$0.00002 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized, 470,568,175 issued and outstanding with redemption value of 12,118,251 as of December 31, 2019; nil authorized, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020) 12,118,251 - - Series D convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$0.00002 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,430,835,530 issued and outstanding with redemption value of 11,831,223 as of December 31, 2019; nil authorized, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020) 11,831,223 - - Series D+ convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$0.00002 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized, 310,879,155 issued and outstanding with redemption value of 10,017,365 as of December 31, 2019; nil authorized, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020) 10,017,365 - - TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY 40,372,895 - -

KE Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2019 2020 RMB RMB US$ SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) KE Holdings Inc. shareholders’ equity (deficit) Ordinary Shares (US$0.00002 par value; 25,000,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, comprising of 23,614,698,720 Class A ordinary shares, 885,301,280 Class B ordinary shares and 500,000,000 shares each of such classes to be designated, 584,865,410 and 2,544,836,855 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020; 885,301,280 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020) 202 466 69 Additional paid-in capital 2,533,889 61,565,221 9,067,577 Statutory reserves 253,732 253,791 37,379 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 63,308 (531,354) (78,260) Accumulated deficit (11,775,637) (10,183,598) (1,499,882) Total KE Holdings Inc. shareholders' equity (deficit) (8,924,506) 51,104,526 7,526,883 Non-controlling interests 87,203 26,490 3,902 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) (8,837,303) 51,131,016 7,530,785 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) 67,265,312 90,974,195 13,399,051

KE Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Existing home transaction services 6,054,779 8,849,706 1,303,421 18,699,359 21,404,907 3,152,602 New home transaction services 5,679,371 11,074,424 1,631,086 12,156,223 25,051,136 3,689,634 Emerging and other services 288,509 624,785 92,021 777,782 1,354,290 199,465 Total net revenues 12,022,659 20,548,915 3,026,528 31,633,364 47,810,333 7,041,701 Cost of revenues Commission-split (3,173,874) (7,736,904) (1,139,523) (5,669,481) (16,115,155) (2,373,506) Commission and compensation-internal (4,862,917) (6,624,055) (975,618) (14,545,589) (16,534,075) (2,435,206) Cost related to stores (799,071) (832,719) (122,646) (2,283,714) (2,260,339) (332,912) Others (247,328) (972,007) (143,161) (614,297) (1,465,127) (215,790) Total cost of revenues(1) (9,083,190) (16,165,685) (2,380,948) (23,113,081) (36,374,696) (5,357,414) Gross profit 2,939,469 4,383,230 645,580 8,520,283 11,435,637 1,684,287 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses(1) (736,579) (1,026,479) (151,184) (2,274,976) (2,391,909) (352,290) General and administrative expenses(1) (1,367,166) (2,648,678) (390,108) (3,814,881) (5,705,203) (840,286) Research and development expenses(1) (436,056) (789,089) (116,220) (1,093,089) (1,763,520) (259,738) Total operating expenses (2,539,801) (4,464,246) (657,512) (7,182,946) (9,860,632) (1,452,314) Income/(loss) from operations 399,668 (81,016) (11,932) 1,337,337 1,575,005 231,973 Interest income, net 64,835 22,231 3,274 168,378 158,926 23,407 Share of results of equity investees 4,803 7,138 1,051 14,431 4,812 709 Fair value changes in investments, net (9,548) 76,277 11,234 11,825 55,968 8,243 Foreign currency exchange loss (13,753) (8,096) (1,192) (20,853) (684) (101) Other income, net 255,376 317,798 46,807 329,659 780,585 114,968 Income before income tax expense 701,381 334,332 49,242 1,840,777 2,574,612 379,199 Income tax expense (317,120) (258,991) (38,145) (899,504) (891,845) (131,355) Net income 384,261 75,341 11,097 941,273 1,682,767 247,844 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders 2,907 644 95 3,488 152 22 Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc. 381,354 74,697 11,002 937,785 1,682,615 247,822 Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value (457,938) (346,143) (50,981) (1,288,686) (1,755,228) (258,517) Net loss attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders (76,584) (271,446) (39,979) (350,901) (72,613) (10,695) Net income 384,261 75,341 11,097 941,273 1,682,767 247,844 Currency translation adjustments 189,642 (745,045) (109,733) 216,591 (594,662) (87,584) Total comprehensive income/(loss) 573,903 (669,704) (98,636) 1,157,864 1,088,105 160,260 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders 2,907 644 95 3,488 152 22 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc. 570,996 (670,348) (98,731) 1,154,376 1,087,953 160,238 Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value (457,938) (346,143) (50,981) (1,288,686) (1,755,228) (258,517) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders 113,058 (1,016,491) (149,712) (134,310) (667,275) (98,279)

KE Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued) (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted —Basic 1,368,472,536 2,470,138,350 2,470,138,350 1,375,633,568 1,812,367,756 1,812,367,756 —Diluted 1,368,472,536 2,470,138,350 2,470,138,350 1,375,633,568 1,812,367,756 1,812,367,756 Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per ADS, basic and diluted —Basic 456,157,512 823,379,450 823,379,450 458,544,523 604,122,585 604,122,585 —Diluted 456,157,512 823,379,450 823,379,450 458,544,523 604,122,585 604,122,585 Net loss per share attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders —Basic (0.06) (0.11) (0.02) (0.26) (0.04) (0.01) —Diluted (0.06) (0.11) (0.02) (0.26) (0.04) (0.01) Net loss per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders —Basic (0.17) (0.33) (0.05) (0.77) (0.12) (0.02) —Diluted (0.17) (0.33) (0.05) (0.77) (0.12) (0.02) (1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows: Cost of revenues - 435,021 64,072 - 435,021 64,072 Sales and marketing expenses - 47,362 6,976 - 47,362 6,976 General and administrative expenses 63,238 901,692 132,805 109,286 901,692 132,805 Research and development expenses - 284,120 41,846 - 284,120 41,846

KE Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION of GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Income/(loss) from operations 399,668 (81,016) (11,932) 1,337,337 1,575,005 231,973 Share-based compensation expenses 63,238 1,668,195 245,699 109,286 1,668,195 245,699 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement 147,361 152,685 22,488 297,027 461,286 67,940 Changes in fair value of financial assets recognized as deemed marketing expenses - - - 274,772 - - Adjusted income from operations 610,267 1,739,864 256,255 2,018,422 3,704,486 545,612 Net income 384,261 75,341 11,097 941,273 1,682,767 247,844 Share-based compensation expenses 63,238 1,668,195 245,699 109,286 1,668,195 245,699 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement 147,361 152,685 22,488 297,027 461,286 67,940 Changes in fair value from long term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration 3,037 (36,499) (5,376) 262,908 (91,030) (13,407) Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 430 (1,510) (222) 1,290 (2,325) (342) Adjusted net income 598,327 1,858,212 273,686 1,611,784 3,718,893 547,734 Net income 384,261 75,341 11,097 941,273 1,682,767 247,844 Income tax expense 317,120 258,991 38,145 899,504 891,845 131,355 Share-based compensation expenses 63,238 1,668,195 245,699 109,286 1,668,195 245,699 Amortization of intangible assets 153,437 155,728 22,936 310,973 475,796 70,077 Depreciation of property and equipment 154,599 148,061 21,807 434,814 372,022 54,793 Interest income, net (64,835) (22,231) (3,274) (168,378) (158,926) (23,407) Changes in fair value from long term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration 3,037 (36,499) (5,376) 262,908 (91,030) (13,407) Adjusted EBITDA 1,010,857 2,247,586 331,034 2,790,380 4,840,669 712,954 Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc. 381,354 74,697 11,002 937,785 1,682,615 247,822 Share-based compensation expenses 63,238 1,668,195 245,699 109,286 1,668,195 245,699 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement 147,361 152,685 22,488 297,027 461,286 67,940 Changes in fair value from long term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration 3,037 (36,499) (5,376) 262,908 (91,030) (13,407) Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 430 (1,510) (222) 1,290 (2,325) (342) Effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders (597) (90) (13) (597) (1,593) (235) Adjusted Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc. 594,823 1,857,478 273,578 1,607,699 3,717,148 547,477 Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value (457,938) (346,143) (50,981) (1,288,686) (1,755,228) (258,517) Adjusted net income allocated to participating preferred shares (60,656) (342,033) (50,376) (138,180) (799,341) (117,730) Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders 76,229 1,169,302 172,221 180,833 1,162,579 171,230

KE Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION of GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Continued) (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per ADS, basic and diluted —Basic 456,157,512 823,379,450 823,379,450 458,544,523 604,122,585 604,122,585 —Diluted 456,157,512 823,379,450 823,379,450 458,544,523 604,122,585 604,122,585 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating adjusted net income per ADS, basic and diluted —Basic 456,157,512 823,379,450 823,379,450 458,544,523 604,122,585 604,122,585 —Diluted 462,625,667 844,473,061 844,473,061 460,700,574 617,202,590 617,202,590 Net loss per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders —Basic (0.17) (0.33) (0.05) (0.77) (0.12) (0.02) —Diluted (0.17) (0.33) (0.05) (0.77) (0.12) (0.02) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders —Basic 0.34 1.75 0.26 1.16 2.04 0.30 —Diluted 0.33 1.71 0.25 1.16 2.00 0.30 Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders —Basic 0.17 1.42 0.21 0.39 1.92 0.28 —Diluted 0.16 1.38 0.20 0.39 1.88 0.28

KE Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 1,257,660 3,213,000 473,224 739,534 8,257,465 1,216,194 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 132,616 (6,945,255) (1,022,926) (1,505,524) (9,369,789) (1,380,021) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (2,222,516) 16,565,408 2,439,821 3,832,144 15,996,088 2,355,968 Effect of exchange rate change on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 109,779 (815,884) (120,167) 133,779 (698,940) (102,942) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (722,461) 12,017,269 1,769,952 3,199,933 14,184,824 2,089,199 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 16,682,592 34,098,131 5,022,112 12,760,198 31,930,576 4,702,865 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 15,960,131 46,115,400 6,792,064 15,960,131 46,115,400 6,792,064

KE Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONTRIBUTION (All amounts in thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Existing home transaction services Net revenues 6,054,779 8,849,706 1,303,421 18,699,359 21,404,907 3,152,602 Less: Commission and compensation (3,704,803) (5,133,485) (756,081) (11,327,588) (12,842,121) (1,891,440) Contribution 2,349,976 3,716,221 547,340 7,371,771 8,562,786 1,261,162 New home transaction services Net revenues 5,679,371 11,074,424 1,631,086 12,156,223 25,051,136 3,689,634 Less: Commission and compensation (4,278,281) (9,128,976) (1,344,553) (8,742,069) (19,602,097) (2,887,077) Contribution 1,401,090 1,945,448 286,533 3,414,154 5,449,039 802,557 Emerging and other services Net revenues 288,509 624,785 92,021 777,782 1,354,290 199,465 Less: Commission and compensation (53,707) (98,498) (14,507) (145,413) (205,012) (30,195) Contribution 234,802 526,287 77,514 632,369 1,149,278 169,270

_____________________________________ 1 GTV for a given period is calculated as the total value of all transactions which the Company facilitated on the Company’s platform and evidenced by signed contracts as of the end of the period, including the value of the existing home transactions, new home transactions and emerging and other services, and including transactions that are contracted but pending closing at the end of period. 2 Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, and (iv) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details. 3 Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users (including Beike or Lianjia mobile app, and Weixin Mini Programs) for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period. 4 Adjusted income (loss) from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income (loss) from operations, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, and (iii) changes in fair value of financial assets recognized as deemed marketing expenses. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details. 5 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) interest income, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit), (iii) depreciation of property and equipment, (iv) amortization of intangible assets, (v) share-based compensation expenses, and (vi) changes in fair value from long term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details. 6 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents adjusted income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc’s ordinary shareholders and preferred shareholders, and all preferred shares of KE Holdings Inc. had been automatically converted to ordinary shares upon initial public offering of KE Holdings Inc. on a one-for-one basis. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc., excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and (v) effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details. 7 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS. 8 Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.

