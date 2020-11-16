FOX News Digital Network Records Highest Month of Multiplatform Views in History

October 2020 marked the second highest month in history for unique visitors on the FOX News Mobile Application. Furthermore, the App surpassed the CNN Mobile App for the 23 rd month in a row in unique visitors (8.9 million versus CNN’s 7.6 million), and delivered its eighth consecutive month scoring over 8 million unique visitors.*

FOX News Digital closed out October 2020 with its highest month in network history in multiplatform views (nearly 2.2 billion) while also securing double-digit increases versus the prior year across various key metrics, including multiplatform views (a 16 percent increase from prior year) and multiplatform minutes (a 14 percent increase from prior year), according to Comscore. The digital network also finished the month of October with its strongest performance of any October on record, as well as the network’s eleventh consecutive month notching over 100 million multiplatform unique visitors.

FOX News finished the month with its highest amount of total social interactions ever, according to Socialbakers. For the 74th straight month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) among the news competitive set, driving over 110 million total interactions, according to Socialbakers. FOX News remained number one in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, amounting 76 million on Facebook and 32 million Instagram interactions and the digital network’s best month on both social platforms, also according to Socialbakers. Viewers continue to stream FOX News content on Facebook Video and YouTube, with the network topping all news competitors on both, driving nearly 255 million total video views and 233 million video views, respectively.

Election Week 2020 led FOX News Digital to several of its highest-rated days in history, with post-election Wednesday, November 4th breaking network records in engagement levels across the board, including in unique visitors, page views, and time spent and surpassing all previous records on FOX News Digital, according to Adobe Analytics. The FOX News livestream continued to lift online traffic, outpacing 2016 audience levels. During the days after the election, viewers continued to turn to FOX News Digital for updates on election results. Compared to post-Election Day in 2016, unique devices increased by 190 percent, video starts saw a 167 percent rise, page views were up 249 percent, and time spent was up a whopping 312 percent, according to Adobe Analytics and Apple News. Across all FOX News Digital properties, there were 28.5 million total video streams of election coverage as users tuned in for continued election results, marking the highest day of engagement on the FOX News livestream ever (11/4/20), according to Adobe Analytics. Over the course of Election Day (11/3/20), FOX News Digital peaked at over 3 million concurrent users, a new record across digital properties and doubling Election Day four years prior.