Surgalign Holdings and Aziyo Biologics Announce Expanded Distribution Agreement

DEERFIELD, Ill. and SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global pure-play spine company focused on advancing spine surgery including through the application of digital technologies to improve patient outcomes, and Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company, today announced an updated distribution agreement and expanded product offering whereby Aziyo will provide ViBone Moldable to Surgalign for distribution in the U.S. ViBone Moldable joins Surgalign’s orthobiologic solutions to support spinal fusion, which currently include ViBone and other advanced bone graft solutions.

Similar to ViBone, ViBone Moldable is a next-generation viable cell bone matrix processed using a proprietary method optimized to protect and preserve the health of native bone cells to potentially enhance new bone formation. It contains cancellous bone particles as well as demineralized cortical bone particles and fibers, delivering the necessary components for bone formation (osteoinduction, osteoconduction and osteogenesis) along with excellent handling and cohesive properties.

“We are excited about the addition of ViBone Moldable to Surgalign’s bone grafting solutions to enhance our surgeon customer experience. ViBone Moldable combines Aziyo’s expertise in viable cellular allograft bone matrix processing with handling enhancements for a better operating room experience,” said Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign Holdings. “With this addition, Surgalign continues to focus on delivering innovative solutions for improved patient outcomes.”

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to expand our existing relationship with Surgalign, and to deliver the benefits of ViBone Moldable through their commercial organization,” said Ron Lloyd, President and CEO of Aziyo. “The orthopedic and spinal repair market is estimated to be a $2 billion market opportunity, with 1.5 million annual orthopedic and spinal repair procedures using biologic materials. We are confident that ViBone Moldable will be a great addition to the Surgalign portfolio of viable bone matrices addressing this significant market need.”