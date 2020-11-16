GENFIT New Data Presented at AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience
- New data on the identification of at-risk NASH using NIS4 technology alone or in combination with other non-invasive tests
- New clinical data on NIS4 technology as a prognostic biomarker to identify patients with higher likelihood of disease progression
- Late breaker abstract on the detection of immune cells in liver tissue based on a combination of handcrafted and deep-learning approach
- Other new NASH data including clinical data supporting the correlation of NASH activity scores with fibrosis and markers of glucose metabolism, and late breaker abstract presenting final results of the RESOLVE-IT interim surrogate efficacy analysis
Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), November 16, 2020 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announced that data on NIS4 technology and the complete RESOLVE-IT Phase 3 NASH clinical trial were among those highlighted in five posters at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience (TLMdX), the annual scientific congress of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), that was held virtually from November 13 to November 16, 2020.
Posters and Presentations
Title: Identification of patients with at-risk NASH or advanced fibrosis using NIS4 alone or in combination as compared with other testing strategies
Poster: # 1519
Author/s: Q. M. Anstee et al.
Title: Baseline levels of NIS4 and other fibrosis biomarkers and prediction of histological progression to advanced fibrosis in NASH
Poster: # 1484
Author/s: S. A. Harrison et al.
Title: Automated detection of immune cells in liver tissue based on a combination of handcrafted and deep-learning approach
Poster: #LP35
Author/s: B. Allaert et al.
Title: RESOLVE-IT Phase 3 trial of elafibranor in NASH: final results of the week 72 interim surrogate efficacy analysis
Poster: #LP23
Author/s: S. A. Harrison et al.
Title: One-year changes in histological NASH activity scores are correlated with changes in fibrosis and glucose metabolism markers
Poster: # 1538
Author/s: V. Ratziu et al.
The Liver Meeting is one of the most important hepatology congresses for the medical and scientific community. It brings together more than 10,000 scientists, gastroenterologists and hepatologists from around the world. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of the Liver Meeting has become The Liver Meeting Digital Experience (TLMdX), an online forum for the exchange of groundbreaking ideas and findings in basic, translational, and clinical research in diseases of the liver and biliary tract, and in liver transplantation.
