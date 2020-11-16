Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), November 16, 2020 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announced that data on NIS4 technology and the complete RESOLVE-IT Phase 3 NASH clinical trial were among those highlighted in five posters at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience (TLMdX), the annual scientific congress of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), that was held virtually from November 13 to November 16, 2020.

Title: Identification of patients with at-risk NASH or advanced fibrosis using NIS4 alone or in combination as compared with other testing strategies

Poster: # 1519

Author/s: Q. M. Anstee et al.

Title: Baseline levels of NIS4 and other fibrosis biomarkers and prediction of histological progression to advanced fibrosis in NASH

Poster: # 1484

Author/s: S. A. Harrison et al.

Title: Automated detection of immune cells in liver tissue based on a combination of handcrafted and deep-learning approach

Poster: #LP35

Author/s: B. Allaert et al.

Title: RESOLVE-IT Phase 3 trial of elafibranor in NASH: final results of the week 72 interim surrogate efficacy analysis

Poster: #LP23

Author/s: S. A. Harrison et al.



Title: One-year changes in histological NASH activity scores are correlated with changes in fibrosis and glucose metabolism markers

Poster: # 1538

Author/s: V. Ratziu et al.

The Liver Meeting is one of the most important hepatology congresses for the medical and scientific community. It brings together more than 10,000 scientists, gastroenterologists and hepatologists from around the world. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of the Liver Meeting has become The Liver Meeting Digital Experience (TLMdX), an online forum for the exchange of groundbreaking ideas and findings in basic, translational, and clinical research in diseases of the liver and biliary tract, and in liver transplantation.