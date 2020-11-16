SPAR Group Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $7.6 million, or 11.4 percent, to $58.9 million versus the prior year’s third quarter. Revenues increased 2.1 percent for the domestic operations; however, international operations decreased 20.4 percent.





Revenue for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020 decreased $20.7 million, or 10.8 percent, to $171.2 million. Revenues decreased 0.9 percent and 16.8 percent for domestic and international operations, respectively.





Operating income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $0.3 million, or 9.6 percent, to $3.3 million, compared to $3.0 million for the same period last year.





Operating income for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020 decreased $2.2 million to $6.8 million, compared to $9.0 million for the same period last year. Domestic operations decreased $2.7 million, while international increased $0.5 million.





Net income attributable to SPAR Group for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2019.





Net income attributable to SPAR Group for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020 was $1.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, during the same period last year.

Domestic revenue during the third quarter recovered 22% sequentially from the second quarter, showing gradual improvements throughout each month of the quarter. Domestic revenue benefited from projects that were delayed earlier in the year, as well as increased demand for store reset and remodeling services in certain end markets. The improved domestic revenue performance was partially offset by the lower levels of customer activity in certain end markets related to COVID 19. The pandemic had a greater impact on international markets, with lower levels of customer activity accounting for approximately one third of the 20% decrease in international revenue. The remaining two thirds of the decrease in international revenue was related to foreign currency translation. As a result of our earlier cuts to operational expenses, discretionary spending and a delay in non-essential investments, we were able to offset a decrease in revenue and increasing labor costs to post flat comparisons with the prior year.

“We are encouraged to see a partial recovery in financial performance during the third quarter and are also encouraged that we have been able to maintain strong customer relationships. There is still a great deal of uncertainty about the pandemic’s potential impact on customer activity levels in the near term. Combined with increasing costs of labor, we are continuing a cautious approach to spending and maintaining our efforts to preserve the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity,” said Kori Belzer, chief operating officer of SPAR Group.

Financial Results by Geography (in 000's, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

% Nine Months Ended September 30, % Revenue: 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change International $ 31,824 $ 39,960 (20.4%) $ 98,704 $ 118,681 (16.8%) Domestic 27,041 26,480 2.1% 72,453 73,142 (0.9%) Total $ 58,865 $ 66,440 (11.4%) $ 171,157 $ 191,823 (10.8%)





Three Months Ended September 30, % Nine Months Ended September 30, % Operating Income/(Loss): 2020

2019

Change 2020

2019

Change International $ 2,042 $ 1,774 15.1% $ 4,859 $ 4,381 10.9% Domestic 1,299 1,273 2.0% 1,924 4,626 (58.4%) Total $ 3,341 $ 3,047 9.6% $ 6,783 $ 9,007 (24.7%)





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Net income (loss): 2020

2019

2020 2019

International $ 738 $ 360 105% $ 1,365 $ 861 58.5% Domestic 406 547 (25.8%) (28 ) 2,184 (101.3%) Total $ 1,144 $ 907 26.1% $ 1,337 $ 3,045 (56.1%) Earnings Per Basic and Diluted Share:

$ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.15

Margin Profile by Geography

Three Months Ended September 30, Basis Point Nine Months Ended September 30, Basis Point Gross Margin: 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change International 18.6% 16.1% 250 17.7% 16.1% 160 Domestic 22.5% 22.7% (20) 22.4% 24.7% (230) Total 20.4% 18.7% 170 19.7% 19.4% 30





Opr. Income Three Months Ended September 30, Basis Point Nine Months Ended September 30, Basis Point as a % of Sales 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change International 6.4% 4.4% 200 4.9% 3.7% 120 Domestic 4.8% 4.8% - 2.7% 6.3% (360) Total 5.7% 4.6% 120 4.0% 4.7% (70)

International gross profit margin for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 were 18.6% and 17.7%, respectively, compared to 16.1% and 16.1%, respectively, for the same periods in 2019. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 the international subsidiaries, China and Brazil experienced favorable gross margin improvement year over year. All other international subsidiaries experienced gross margin pressure compared to the same period last year.

Domestic gross profit margin for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, was 22.5% compared to 22.7% for the same period in 2019. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, domestic gross profit margin was 22.4% compared to 24.7% for the same period in 2019. The year-over-year decrease in domestic gross profit margin was primarily attributable to lower sales, wage pressure, and an unfavorable mix in lower gross margin project work.

Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2020

At September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.8 million. Working capital was $19.9 million and current ratio was 1.4 to 1. Total current assets and total assets were $67.3 million and $82.5 million, respectively. Total liabilities were $50.2 million and total equity was $32.3 million at September 30, 2020.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. is a diversified international merchandising and marketing services Company and provides a broad array of services worldwide to help companies improve their sales, operating efficiency and profits at retail locations. The Company provides merchandising and other marketing services to manufacturers, distributors and retailers worldwide and coordinates the operations through the use of multi-lingual proprietary technology which drives the logistics, communication and reporting for global operations and customers. SPAR works primarily in mass merchandiser, office supply, value, grocery, drug, independent, convenience, home improvement and electronics stores; as well as providing furniture and other product assembly services, audit services, in-store events, technology services and marketing research. The Company has supplied projects and product services in the United States since certain of its predecessors were formed in 1979 and internationally since the Company acquired its first international subsidiary in Japan, in May of 2001. Product services include restocking and adding new products, removing spoiled or outdated products, resetting categories "on the shelf" in accordance with client or store schematics, confirming and replacing shelf tags, setting new sale or promotional product displays and advertising, replenishing kiosks, providing in-store event staffing and providing assembly services in stores, homes and offices. Audit services include price audits, point of sale audits, out of stock audits, intercept surveys and planogram audits. Other merchandising services include whole store or departmental product sets or resets (including new store openings), new product launches, in-store demonstrations, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support and product recalls. The Company currently does business in ten countries that encompass approximately 50% of the total world population through its operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa, India, China, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and Turkey. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020

2019

2020

2019

Net revenues $ 58,865 $ 66,440 $ 171,157 $ 191,823 Cost of revenues 46,849 53,929 137,478 154,614 Gross profit 12,016 12,511 33,679 37,209 Selling, general and administrative expense 8,145 8,940 25,287 26,639 Depreciation and amortization 530 524 1,609 1,563 Operating income 3,341 3,047 6,783 9,007 Interest expense 169 216 482 605 Other income, net (143 ) (11 ) (201 ) (268 ) Income before income tax expense 3,315 2,842 6,502 8,670 Income tax expense 870 760 1,830 2,745 Net income 2,445 2,082 4,672 5,925 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (1,301 ) (1,175 ) (3,335 ) (2,880 ) Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 1,144 $ 907 $ 1,337 $ 3,045 Basic and diluted income per common share: $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 Weighted average common shares – basic 21,110 20,975 21,108 20,856 Weighted average common shares – diluted 21,147 21,061 21,152 21,096 Net income $ 2,445 $ 2,082 $ 4,672 $ 5,925 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 71 (811 ) (3,908 ) (644 ) Comprehensive income 2,516 1,271 764 5,281 Comprehensive (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (1,326 ) (815 ) (871 ) (2,623 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 1,190 $ 456 $ (107 ) $ 2,658





SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,750 $ 10,458 Accounts receivable, net 47,366 49,299 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,212 2,404 Total current assets 67,328 62,161 Property and equipment, net 2,846 2,848 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,742 4,948 Goodwill 3,753 3,784 Intangible assets, net 2,381 2,796 Deferred income taxes 1,388 1,883 Other assets 2,033 1,115 Total assets $ 82,471 $ 79,535 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,377 $ 9,186 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,186 18,548 Due to affiliates 3,475 4,666 Customer incentives and deposits 1,052 594 Lines of credit and short-term loans 12,104 8,932 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,145 2,828 Total current liabilities 47,339 44,754 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,597 2,120 Long-term debt and other liabilities 1,300 1,300 Total liabilities 50,236 48,174 Commitments and contingencies – See Note 8 Equity: SPAR Group, Inc. equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value: Authorized and available shares– 2,445,598 Issued and outstanding shares – None – Balance at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 47,000,000 Issued shares – 21,111,861 – Balance at September 30, 2020, and 21,108,352 – December 31, 2019 211 211 Treasury stock, at cost 1,697 shares – Balance at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 (2 ) (2 ) Additional paid-in capital 16,621 16,511 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,060 ) (3,616 ) Retained earnings 7,188 5,851 Total SPAR Group, Inc. equity 18,958 18,955 Non-controlling interest 13,277 12,406 Total equity 32,235 31,361 Total liabilities and equity $ 82,471 $ 79,535

