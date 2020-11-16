 

NewAge and ARIIX Close Merger

16.11.2020, 22:10  |  61   |   |   

Combined company exceeds $500 million in expected annualized net revenue
Enhanced profitability expected to materialize immediately
>$20 million of anticipated annualized synergies from merger

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based social selling and distribution company with a network of independent business owners across 75 countries worldwide, today announced that it has finalized and closed the merger agreement for the acquisition of ARIIX.

Details of the final agreement and plan of merger are included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 16, 2020.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge, commented, “We are very pleased to be able to fully converge these great companies now that the merger is complete. Both the revenue and cost synergies of the combined organization will start to be recognized immediately in Q4, in our financial results. Importantly, this merger represents a major strengthening for NewAge in its direct-to-consumer model where we see the most significant opportunities for growth and profitability. We believe we now have the scale, the team, the brands, and the financial strength to drive excellent growth and return for shareholders and all of our valued independent representatives and consultants worldwide.”

NewAge continues to expect to capture approximately $20 million in additional annualized EBITDA in the first 18 months and revenue synergies in the areas of cost of goods sold, manufacturing efficiencies and scale, operational redundancy, cross-pollination of brands, and market and channel expansion. NewAge has already captured more than $10 million in headcount related savings over the past six months, and expects significant further benefits across all its identified synergy workstreams.

Fred Cooper, CEO of ARIIX, who is now joining the NewAge Board of Directors said, “Completing this merger with NewAge is a tremendous milestone for all of our independent representatives, employees, and customers who have been a part of ARIIX over the last nine years. We are better positioned than ever before to continue to disrupt the industry and further our strategy to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company. We believe providing our representatives with access to more markets, more products, and more opportunities will accelerate our organic growth and incentivize our leaders to grow their businesses at an even faster pace. We believe we are very well positioned to take advantage of global consumer trends to buy direct and capture additional market share.”

