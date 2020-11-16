 

LTC ACO Contracts with Eventus WholeHealth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 22:01  |  11   |   |   

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTC ACO, the first long-term care sponsored Accountable Care Organization (“ACO”) in the United States, today announced it has partnered with Eventus WholeHealth (“Eventus”) for the performance year beginning January 1, 2021. Eventus is a full-service, physician led provider of interdisciplinary holistic care for medically vulnerable adults where they live, including skilled nursing and assisted living facilities as well as private residences. The aligned relationship will allow Eventus practitioners who provide primary care to more than 4,000 Traditional Medicare Fee-For-Service beneficiaries in long-term care facilities in Indiana to participate in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (“MSSP”) through LTC ACO. 

In 2016, LTC ACO began participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program. In July 2019, LTC ACO entered into its second agreement period with CMS accepting up and downside risk on the Enhanced Track, qualifying it as an Advanced Alternative Payment Model (AAPM). For the most recent reconciled period in 2019, LTC ACO saved the Medicare Program over $32M while realizing a quality score of 94.5%. As a result, LTC ACO received a shared savings distribution of approximately $18.8M, which was shared with participating providers and reinvested in ACO infrastructure to support its further growth and success. In addition to sharing in the shared savings distribution, most participating providers began to qualify to earn a 5% incentive on all of their Medicare Part B billings, both ACO and non-ACO billings, as of July 2019 due to the ACO’s AAPM status.

Through the relationship, LTC ACO and Eventus will take advantage of each other’s industry-leading expertise to deliver extraordinary patient outcomes while improving quality and cost efficiency. Eventus’ 95 physicians and nurse practitioners in Indiana, join nearly 200 others that contracted with LTC ACO in 2020.

“Providing the highest quality of care for medically vulnerable adults is our mission at Eventus and we look forward to utilizing our partnership with LTC ACO to help demonstrate the ability to improve overall patient outcomes while managing episodic and chronic costs,” notes Grace E. Terrell, MD MMM, Chief Executive Officer of Eventus WholeHealth.

Under the partnership, LTC ACO passes along no risk to Eventus and requires no capital outlay. LTC ACO will educate, train and report outcomes with the goal of driving improved patient outcomes, creating healthcare efficiencies and improving quality measures.

“We are excited to welcome Eventus to our ACO,” notes Jason Feuerman, President of LTC ACO. “With several years of experience behind us, along with a successful track record, we are now able to attract and work with providers like Eventus, to significantly expand our resident attribution, designed to improve beneficiary outcomes and create an alternative payment model throughout the long-term care industry.”

For more information on becoming a partner with LTC ACO, please call 1-800-906-8382 or visit us at www.ltcaco.com.

ABOUT LTC ACO

LTC ACO is the first post-acute care sponsored Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the United States. LTC ACO is a subsidiary of Genesis HealthCare and began participating in the MSSP in 2016. Visit our website at www.ltcaco.com.

ABOUT EVENTUS WHOLEHEALTH

Eventus WholeHealth, private equity-backed by Enhanced Healthcare Partners, was founded in 2014 to provide physician-led healthcare services for residents and patients of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. With our highly-trained team of primary care physicians, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychotherapists, podiatrists, and support staff, our comprehensive, evidence-based model provides collaborative interdisciplinary care with the seamless and vital integration of a wide range of specialties. Our holistic approach ensures better outcomes for the most medically vulnerable patients and has enabled our growth into five states. For more information, please visit www.eventuswholehealth.com.

Contact:
Lori Mayer
Media Relations
610-283-4995


Genesis Healthcare Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LTC ACO Contracts with Eventus WholeHealth KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LTC ACO, the first long-term care sponsored Accountable Care Organization (“ACO”) in the United States, today announced it has partnered with Eventus WholeHealth (“Eventus”) for the performance …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Genesis Healthcare Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
06.11.20
Genesis Healthcare to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provide COVID-19 Update