LTC ACO Contracts with Eventus WholeHealth

In 2016, LTC ACO began participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program. In July 2019, LTC ACO entered into its second agreement period with CMS accepting up and downside risk on the Enhanced Track, qualifying it as an Advanced Alternative Payment Model (AAPM). For the most recent reconciled period in 2019, LTC ACO saved the Medicare Program over $32M while realizing a quality score of 94.5%. As a result, LTC ACO received a shared savings distribution of approximately $18.8M, which was shared with participating providers and reinvested in ACO infrastructure to support its further growth and success. In addition to sharing in the shared savings distribution, most participating providers began to qualify to earn a 5% incentive on all of their Medicare Part B billings, both ACO and non-ACO billings, as of July 2019 due to the ACO’s AAPM status.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTC ACO, the first long-term care sponsored Accountable Care Organization (“ACO”) in the United States, today announced it has partnered with Eventus WholeHealth (“Eventus”) for the performance year beginning January 1, 2021. Eventus is a full-service, physician led provider of interdisciplinary holistic care for medically vulnerable adults where they live, including skilled nursing and assisted living facilities as well as private residences. The aligned relationship will allow Eventus practitioners who provide primary care to more than 4,000 Traditional Medicare Fee-For-Service beneficiaries in long-term care facilities in Indiana to participate in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (“MSSP”) through LTC ACO.

Through the relationship, LTC ACO and Eventus will take advantage of each other’s industry-leading expertise to deliver extraordinary patient outcomes while improving quality and cost efficiency. Eventus’ 95 physicians and nurse practitioners in Indiana, join nearly 200 others that contracted with LTC ACO in 2020.

“Providing the highest quality of care for medically vulnerable adults is our mission at Eventus and we look forward to utilizing our partnership with LTC ACO to help demonstrate the ability to improve overall patient outcomes while managing episodic and chronic costs,” notes Grace E. Terrell, MD MMM, Chief Executive Officer of Eventus WholeHealth.

Under the partnership, LTC ACO passes along no risk to Eventus and requires no capital outlay. LTC ACO will educate, train and report outcomes with the goal of driving improved patient outcomes, creating healthcare efficiencies and improving quality measures.

“We are excited to welcome Eventus to our ACO,” notes Jason Feuerman, President of LTC ACO. “With several years of experience behind us, along with a successful track record, we are now able to attract and work with providers like Eventus, to significantly expand our resident attribution, designed to improve beneficiary outcomes and create an alternative payment model throughout the long-term care industry.”

For more information on becoming a partner with LTC ACO, please call 1-800-906-8382 or visit us at www.ltcaco.com .

ABOUT LTC ACO

LTC ACO is the first post-acute care sponsored Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the United States. LTC ACO is a subsidiary of Genesis HealthCare and began participating in the MSSP in 2016. Visit our website at www.ltcaco.com .

ABOUT EVENTUS WHOLEHEALTH

Eventus WholeHealth, private equity-backed by Enhanced Healthcare Partners , was founded in 2014 to provide physician-led healthcare services for residents and patients of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. With our highly-trained team of primary care physicians, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychotherapists, podiatrists, and support staff, our comprehensive, evidence-based model provides collaborative interdisciplinary care with the seamless and vital integration of a wide range of specialties. Our holistic approach ensures better outcomes for the most medically vulnerable patients and has enabled our growth into five states. For more information, please visit www.eventuswholehealth.com .



