 

Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 22:01  |  222   |   |   

LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power”) (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leader in providing clean, reliable energy solutions, today announced that it is commencing a registered public offering of $750,000,000 of its common stock. In connection with the offering, Plug Power intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to $112,500,000 of additional shares of common stock.

Morgan Stanley is acting as sole underwriter in connection with the offering, and may offer the shares of common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

Plug Power intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, growth opportunities and strategic transactions.

The securities described are being offered by Plug Power pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in that registration statement and other documents filed with the SEC for more information about Plug Power and this offering. You may obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained from Morgan Stanley at Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of Plug Power’s common stock, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of such shares, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
Plug Power Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power”) (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leader in providing clean, reliable energy solutions, today announced that it is commencing a registered public offering of $750,000,000 of its common …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.11.20
Besser als Bitcoin: Diese Aktien sprengen 2020 alle Grenzen
13.11.20
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
13.11.20
Plug Power-Aktie: So verlief das 3. Quartal 2020
13.11.20
Ziel 1 Million Euro: Diese Aktie kann den Traum wahr machen!
10.11.20
Neues Allzeithoch für Plug Power Aktie
10.11.20
Söllner: "Vorsicht, Überraschung" - Plug Power, Biontech, Aurora, Tesla, SDI, Xiaomi, JinkoSolar im Check
10.11.20
Nach US-Wahl: In diese Aktien sollte man jetzt investieren
09.11.20
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
04.11.20
Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages - Plug Power, Xiaomi und SAP
04.11.20
Aktien Wunschanalyse: Plug Power und Wasserstoff

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:30 Uhr
12.221
Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten
09.10.20
10
Plug Power Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results
08.07.20
14
Plug Power: +17% – weiter geht die Rally!
17.06.20
3
Morgen geht es RUND: Deshalb müssen Aktionäre von Plug Power morgen (Montag) dringend handeln!
13.05.20
3
Dramatischer Absturz bei Plug Power – Das sind die Hintergründe für diese negative Entwicklung