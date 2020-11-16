 

eXp World Holdings to Present at Stephens 2020 Virtual Investment Conference

Glenn Sanford, CEO, and Jeff Whiteside, CFO, to Present November 17, 2020

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and Virbela, today announced that management will present at the Stephens 2020 Virtual Investment Conference taking place virtually on November 17, 2020.

Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, and Jeff Whiteside, CFO, are scheduled to host a virtual fireside chat during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Stephens 2020 Virtual Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST)

Webcast: https://kvgo.com/stephens/exp-world-holdings-november-2020

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference presentation will be available using the webcast link above. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About eXp Realty

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) owns eXp Realty and Virbela.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies with more than 38,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

Virbela builds virtual worlds for remote work, education, and events. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group – MZ North America
investors@expworldholdings.com
949-385-6449

Media Relations Contact:
eXp Realty
press@exprealty.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/127be137-15fd-494a ...


