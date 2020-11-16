HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter Results

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the largest independent HSA custodian, today announced plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results following the close of regular stock market trading hours on Monday, December 7, 2020. Following the news release, HealthEquity management plans to host a conference call for investors on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET during which management will review highlights from the Company’s third quarter results.



HealthEquity’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call Date: December 7, 2020 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time / 2:30 pm Mountain Time Dial-In: 1-844-791-6252 (US and Canada) 1-661-378-9636 (International) Conference ID: 4225999 Webcast: ir.healthequity.com

About HealthEquity



HealthEquity administers Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

